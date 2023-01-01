Ken Paxton impeachment
Huff, Williams help Furman hold off Kennesaw State 31-28
Quarterback Tyler Huff ran for four touchdowns, Ian Williams kicked a 19-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining and Furman held on for a 31-28 victory over Kennesaw State.
 