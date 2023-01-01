Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
David Beckham documentary
Champions League
Google Pixel 8
Emergency Alert test

Typhoon Koinu

A woman walks in the rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in southern Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deaths
Typhoon Koinu is sweeping southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brings intense winds and rainstorms to the island, leading to school and office closures.
 