U.S. Open Tennis Championships
The U.S. Open is the noisiest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. There are the planes. The trains. The music at changeovers.
Maria Sakkari was bothered by the smell of marijuana during her loss at the U.S. Open. The No. 8 seed was eliminated in the first round Monday with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rebeka Masarova, Sakkari seemed in control of the match until she mentioned the smell toward the chair umpire during a changeover.
The 2023 U.S. Open features several players who have made comebacks to tennis after being away for a while.
Coco Gauff has come back to win her first-round match at the U.S. Open after losing a set against an opponent who frustrated her with the time she took between points.
2014 U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament after being sidelined all month with an injured left knee.
Carlos Alcaraz has noticed that a lot more people recognize him now in New York. He returns to the city as the defending U.S. Open champion.
Frances Tiafoe and the other American men getting set to play at the U.S. Open are well aware of the facts.
Today in Sports, August 28 - Tiger Woods, 18, becomes youngest winner ever of the U.S. Amateur Championship
2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a back injury.
Today in Sports, August 27 - Mary Joe Fernandez, 14, becomes youngest player to win a match at the U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic is back in the United States, back in New York and back at the U.S. Open for the first time in two years.
Iga Swiatek wants to win the U.S. Open again, of course. She just doesn’t want to think about trying to win the U.S. Open again.
When Billie Jean King won the U.S. Open in 1972, she didn’t follow with the usual remarks about hoping to win again the next year.
Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller of France in the first match of his return to the U.S. Open, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be headed toward a women’s quarterfinal matchup.
NBA star Jimmy Butler has dressed just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open and picked up a racket to play alongside Frances Tiafoe during a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
John Isner says he will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open. The 38-year-old American announced Wednesday on social media that he is ready to end a career that included one Grand Slam semifinal appearance and a victory in the longest match in the sport’s history.
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are some of the top women entered in the U.S. Open in 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe are some of the top men entered in the U.S. Open in 2023.
It seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open.
Carlos Alcaraz, just 20 years old and already a two-time Grand Slam champion, is on the U.S. Open night schedule Tuesday.
There is no doubt that Coco Gauff has to be considered one of the leading title contenders at the U.S. Open.
How well do you know the U.S. Open? How much do you know about Grand Slam tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge ahead of Monday’s start of the hard-court tournament in New York.
Simona Halep has been dropped from the U.S. Open field because of a provisional doping suspension. The U.S.
Venus Williams has withdrawn from Tennis in the Land with a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open.
Caty McNally, a runner-up in women’s doubles at the last two U.S. Opens, has withdrawn from the tournament because of an elbow injury.
Men and women will use the same tennis ball this year at the U.S. Open, satisfying some women who complained last year they were hitting an inferior product.
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the U.S. Open. That means he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Chris Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year’s U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.
Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million. The U.S.
Coco Gauff has signaled that she is ready to contend for the title at the U.S. Open starting later this month by winning the hard-court tournament in Washington.