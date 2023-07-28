Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
U.S. Open Tennis Championships
Tennis fans cheer during a match between Sloane Stephens, of the United States, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
The US Open is the noisiest Grand Slam tournament thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans
The U.S. Open is the noisiest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. There are the planes. The trains. The music at changeovers.
 
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates winning his match against Alexandre Muller, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Novak Djokovic wins in his return to the US Open to ensure he will regain the No. 1 ranking
 
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women
 
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Barack and Michelle Obama saw Coco Gauff’s US Open win and met with her afterward
 
Fiona Ferro, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Fiona Ferro, a tennis player who accused her ex-coach of sexual assault, returned to the US Open
 
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Rebeka Masarova, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Marijuana odor bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the US Open’s first round
Maria Sakkari was bothered by the smell of marijuana during her loss at the U.S. Open. The No. 8 seed was eliminated in the first round Monday with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rebeka Masarova, Sakkari seemed in control of the match until she mentioned the smell toward the chair umpire during a changeover.
 
Jennifer Brady, of the United States, reacts after defeating Kimberly Birrell, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Some US Open players are making winning comebacks from injury or retirement
The 2023 U.S. Open features several players who have made comebacks to tennis after being away for a while.
 
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Laura Siegemund, of Germany, at the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Coco Gauff comes back to win at the US Open after arguing that her foe was too slow between points
Coco Gauff has come back to win her first-round match at the U.S. Open after losing a set against an opponent who frustrated her with the time she took between points.
 
Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Taylor Fritz during a quarterfinal match at the Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has pulled out of this year’s tournament
2014 U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament after being sidelined all month with an injured left knee.
 
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after winning a point against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
US Open 2023: Defending champ Alcaraz returns as a favorite of the fans, but not of the oddsmakers
Carlos Alcaraz has noticed that a lot more people recognize him now in New York. He returns to the city as the defending U.S. Open champion.
 
FILE - Andy Roddick, of the United States, kisses the men's singles championship trophy after defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sept. 7, 2003. Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title, and that drought will be a topic of conversation during this year's U.S. Open, which starts Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
US Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe and other US men know it’s been 20 years since Andy Roddick’s title
Frances Tiafoe and the other American men getting set to play at the U.S. Open are well aware of the facts.
 
Today in Sports - Tiger Woods, 18, becomes youngest winner ever of the U.S. Amateur Championship
Today in Sports, August 28 - Tiger Woods, 18, becomes youngest winner ever of the U.S. Amateur Championship
 
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts during her match against Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bianca Andreescu pulls out of the US Open with an injury. She won the tournament in 2019
2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a back injury.
 
Today in Sports - Mary Joe Fernandez, 14, becomes youngest player to win a match at the U.S. Open
Today in Sports, August 27 - Mary Joe Fernandez, 14, becomes youngest player to win a match at the U.S. Open
 
FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to the crowd after losing to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The match was Djokovic's most recent one in New York. He missed 2022's U.S. Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic is back for the first time in 2 years and seeking a 24th major
Novak Djokovic is back in the United States, back in New York and back at the U.S. Open for the first time in two years.
 
FILE - Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. Swiatek won last year's title in New York and she tells the AP as the tournament is about to begin again that she does not want to focus on her final result. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek wants to win, of course. She wants to be heard on key issues, too
Iga Swiatek wants to win the U.S. Open again, of course. She just doesn’t want to think about trying to win the U.S. Open again.
 
FILE - Billie Jean King speaks to the media before the first-round Fed Cup tennis matches between the United States and Australia, Feb. 9, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. King had just won the 1972 U.S. Open singles title when she demanded that the women's champion be paid the same as the men's winner the next year. That led the U.S. Open to become in 1973 the first sporting event to offer equal pay, and the 50th anniversary of that is being celebrated at this year's event. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Billie Jean King’s push for equal prize money in 1973 will be celebrated at US Open
When Billie Jean King won the U.S. Open in 1972, she didn’t follow with the usual remarks about hoping to win again the next year.
 
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Novak Djokovic’s US Open return will come against someone who’s never played a match there
Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller of France in the first match of his return to the U.S. Open, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be headed toward a women’s quarterfinal matchup.
 
FILE - Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball during Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, May 19, 2023, in Boston. Butler dressed just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday to perform those duties and picked up a racket to play alongside Frances Tiafoe during a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NBA’s Jimmy Butler and singer Sebastián Yatra play tennis at a US Open charity event for Ukraine
NBA star Jimmy Butler has dressed just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open and picked up a racket to play alongside Frances Tiafoe during a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
 
FILE - John Isner, of the United States, reacts as he defeats France's Nicolas Mahut in their men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, June 24, 2010. Isner will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open, he announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, bringing an end to a career that included one Grand Slam semifinal appearance and a victory in the longest match in the sport's history. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
John Isner is retiring from tennis after the US Open. He played in the sport’s longest match
John Isner says he will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open. The 38-year-old American announced Wednesday on social media that he is ready to end a career that included one Grand Slam semifinal appearance and a victory in the longest match in the sport’s history.
 
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she defeats China's Qinwen Zheng during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 30, 2022. Swiatek is one of the women to watch at the U.S. Open, which begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
US Open 2023: Swiatek, Sabalenka and Gauff are among the women to watch
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are some of the top women entered in the U.S. Open in 2023.
 
FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a return to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Toronto. Alcaraz is one of the men to watch at the U.S. Open, which begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
US Open 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic and Tiafoe are among the men to watch
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe are some of the top men entered in the U.S. Open in 2023.
 
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tennis is in a state of transition as the U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
With Serena and Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic symbolizes a transition in tennis
It seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open.
 
Fans cheer during a match between for Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, and Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
US Open 2023: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know
Carlos Alcaraz, just 20 years old and already a two-time Grand Slam champion, is on the U.S. Open night schedule Tuesday.
 
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates match point against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Mason, Ohio. Gauff has won the two biggest titles of her career heading into the U.S. Open, where play begins on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows
There is no doubt that Coco Gauff has to be considered one of the leading title contenders at the U.S. Open.
 
FILE - Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Williams played in her last tournament at the 2022 U.S. Open. This year’s tournament begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
US Open 2023: How well do you know Grand Slam tennis? Try the AP’s quiz
How well do you know the U.S. Open? How much do you know about Grand Slam tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge ahead of Monday’s start of the hard-court tournament in New York.
 
FILE - Simona Halep, of Romania, returns a shot to Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. Halep was dropped from the U.S. Open field on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, because of a provisional doping suspension. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Simona Halep was dropped from the US Open field because of a provisional doping suspension
Simona Halep has been dropped from the U.S. Open field because of a provisional doping suspension. The U.S.
 
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against Madison Keys, also of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open
Venus Williams has withdrawn from Tennis in the Land with a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open.
 
Caty McNally and Roberto Bautista Agut withdraw from the US Open
Caty McNally, a runner-up in women’s doubles at the last two U.S. Opens, has withdrawn from the tournament because of an elbow injury.
 
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, hits a return to Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, in the women's final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
The US Open is switching tennis balls for women’s matches so they’re the same ones the men use
Men and women will use the same tennis ball this year at the U.S. Open, satisfying some women who complained last year they were hitting an inferior product.
 
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, arrives to play Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open. He missed all 4 Grand Slam tournaments in 2023
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the U.S. Open. That means he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments this year.
 
FILE - Chris Evert speaks at the International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, Saturday, July 12, 2014. Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year’s U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm. The USTA Foundation announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, that Evert will be honored at its gala on Aug. 28 in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Chris Evert will be honored by the US Tennis Association Foundation
Chris Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year’s U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.
 
FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million, the U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, noting that number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Total US Open prize money and player compensation hits a record $65 million
Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million. The U.S.
 
CORRECTS THAT SAKKARI IS FROM GREECE, NOT GERMANY - Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after a point against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Analysis: Coco Gauff’s Washington title shows she is ready to contend at the US Open
Coco Gauff has signaled that she is ready to contend for the title at the U.S. Open starting later this month by winning the hard-court tournament in Washington.
 