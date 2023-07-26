U.S. Supreme Court
Ethics investigation
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Supreme Court justices have attended publicly funded events at colleges and universities that allowed the schools to put the justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court.
