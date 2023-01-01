Vaidas Kariniauskas

Metallica postpones concert
Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Donatas Motiejunas (20) thank their fans following a win over the United States in a Basketball World Cup second-round match in Manila, Philippines Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics
The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner.
 