Ventrell Miller
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and linebacker DJ Coleman, right, chat during a autograph session for fans at the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars lose rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the team’s preseason finale against Miami.
 