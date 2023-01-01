Jimmy Buffett dies
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, scores, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and SV Darmstadt, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
Boniface scores 2 as Bayer Leverkusen routs Darmstadt and maintains fine Bundesliga start
New signing Victor Boniface has scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen continued its fine start to the Bundesliga with a 5-1 rout of promoted Darmstadt.
 