Vitinha
Marseille's Vitor Oliveira Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
PSG draws 0-0 without Mbappe and other stars. Vitinha scores Marseille’s winner
Star striker Kylian Mbappe watched from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain began its title defense with a drab 0-0 home draw against Lorient.
 