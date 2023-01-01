Jacksonville store shooting
An image of the owner of private military company Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, with words in Russian 'In this hell you were the best' lies at an informal memorial next to the former 'PMC Wagner Centre' in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin challenged the Kremlin in a brief mutiny
Yevgeny Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
 
FILE - In this image from video provided by the Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company speaks to a camera at an unknown location. The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin's life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country's military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. (Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP, File)
Prigozhin’s final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
 