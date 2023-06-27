Whales
whales test
Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died. He was 88.
Gatherings combining Pride and Juneteenth give Black LGBTQ+ people a refuge where they can celebrate
From a block party in New York City to a movie screening outside of Denver, groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations.
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.