These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
This photo provided by Ocean Alliance shows Roger Payne on board Ocean Alliance’s research vessel RV Odyssey during the Voyage of the Odyssey, a groundbreaking toxicology study circumnavigating the globe, in 2002 off of Western Australia in the Indian Ocean. Payne, the scientist who spurred a world-wide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales can sing, has died. He was 88. (Christopher Johnson/Ocean Alliance via AP)
Roger Payne, who found out that whales could sing, dies at 88
Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died. He was 88.
 
Post-mortem exams being performed on 2 dead whales seen floating off New York this week
 
In this photo taken in April 2019 a beluga whale found in Arctic Norway is feeded. Norwegian authorities say that a beluga whale first spotted in Arctic Norway in 2019 with an apparent Russian-made harness and alleged to have come from a Russian military facility has been spotted off Sweden's west coast. (Jorgen Ree Wiig, Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries via AP)
Norway says Beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims south to Sweden
 
Workers walk near a dead whale that washed ashore in Seaside Park N.J. on March 2, 2023. On April 24, 2023, a panel of Democratic federal officials and New Jersey environmental groups said climate change is the biggest threat to marine life in the ocean, not preparatory work for offshore wind farms, which some people believe are harming or killing whales on the East Coast despite government agencies' statements that the two are not related. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Panel: Climate change, not wind prep, is threat to whales
 
Landmark law saved whales through marine industries change
 
Attendees watch Leslie Carter perform during the Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration at The Cove Aquatic Center in Dallas, Saturday, June 17, 2023. From a block party in New York City to a movie screening outside of Denver, groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Gatherings combining Pride and Juneteenth give Black LGBTQ+ people a refuge where they can celebrate
From a block party in New York City to a movie screening outside of Denver, groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations.
 
FILE - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington, Sept. 21, 2017. The former head of a federal agency that investigates chemical accidents improperly spent more than $90,000 during her tenure, including unauthorized trips to and from her California home, remodeling her Washington office and outside media training for herself, according to a new report by a federal watchdog. The report by the EPA’s inspector general says Katherine Lemos, the former chair of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, was not entitled to travel expenses for at least 18 round trips to the capital from her home in San Diego from April 2020 through March 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says
 
Makia Green stands outside her Washington home on June 12, 2023. As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester. As a borrower who still owes just over $20,000 on her undergraduate student loans, she has been counting on President Joe Biden's promised debt relief to wipe nearly all that away. Now, both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan — policies that disproportionately help Black students — could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
 
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday, June 29, 2023. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says
 
Judy Breland Morris cools off and washes herself off with a hose after she claims she was maced near Jackson Square, during an excessive heat warning in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
 
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store Monday, May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colo. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, June 28, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
 
Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference to announce the reopening of Interstate 95, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
 
FILE - Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta. Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has died Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to her niece, the Rev. Bernice King. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
 
This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. By now, the corn stalks should be 10 feet high. Instead, they’re barely up to Shane’s waist. Illinois and other corn-growing states in the central U.S. have been hit hard by drought, prompting concerns that the crop will be hurt this year. (Mack Foster/Mike Shane via AP)
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
 