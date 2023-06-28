New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
WNBA basketball
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) attempts a basket as she is guarded by Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Stewart helps Liberty beat Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones’ return to Connecticut
Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81.
 
Chicago Sky's Alanna Smith (8) passes the ball past Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) during a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, May 25, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas now WNBA triple-doubles leader and has Connecticut near top of standings
 
Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner speaks about recent events, the struggling Mercury team, and the new Mercury interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Griner’s WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
 
Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) looks to pass against Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
All-Star Nneka Ogwumike scores 27 with 12 boards to lead LA Sparks to 93-83 win over Dallas
 
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Griner chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
 
Mystics outscore Dream 35-13 in second quarter, cruise to 109-86 win
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 19 and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 109-86. Washington pulled away in the second quarter.
 
Courtney Williams scores a season-high 21, Chicago snaps a 6-game losing streak
Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 14 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-63 to snap a six-game losing streak.
 
Ogunbowale scores 23, Dallas hands Phoenix sixth straight double-digit loss
Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Natasha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat Phoenix 77-62 for the Mercury’s sixth straight double-digit loss.
 
Gray scores 25, Wilson 24 to lead Aces past Fever 88-80 to sweep season series 3-0
A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray combined for 49 points and the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 88-80 win over the Indiana Fever to sweep the season-series 3-0.
 
Stewart’s late 3-point play lifts New York to 89-88 OT win over Washington
Breanna Stewart’s three-point play with 19.7 seconds left in overtime lifted the New York Liberty to an 89-88 win over the Washington Mystics.
 
Alyssa Thomas has record fourth triple-double Bonner scores 26, Sun roll past Sky 96-72
Alyssa Thomas had a historic triple-double, DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points to move into ninth in WNBA history and Connecticut cruised to a 96-72 win over Chicago.
 
Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard, center, gestures a play during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Last-place Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard and replace her with assistant Nikki Blue
The last-place Phoenix Mercury have fired coach Vanessa Nygaard and replaced her with assistant Nikki Blue for the remainder of the season.
 
Jewell Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Magbegor adds 15 points as Storm beat Mercury 97-74
Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-74.
 
A’ja Wilson scores 28, Kelsey Plum adds 26 to help Aces beat Fever 101-88
A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined to score 30 points in the first half and all five Las Vegas starters scored in double figures in the Aces’ 101-88 win over the Indiana Fever.
 
Nneka Ogwumike scores 20, Los Angeles rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Dallas
Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74.
 
Laney, Johannes combine for nine 3-pointers to help Liberty beat Dream 110-80
Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 110-80.
 
Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores a season-high 25 points to help the Fever beat the Storm 80-68
Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68 on Thursday night.
 
Chicago Sky's Alanna Smith (8) steps in front of a pass intended for Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. The Mystics won 80-59. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud lead the Mystics past the Sky, 80-59
Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, right, fouls Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
Tiffany Hayes scores 21 points as the Sun rolls past the Lynx 89-68
Tiffany Hayes hit a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington added 17 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-68.
 
Washington Mystics' Shakira Austin shoots over Chicago Sky's Morgan Bertsch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Elena Delle Donne scores 18 points to help Mystics beat Sky 80-59
Young scores 23, Aces ease by the short-handed Mercury 99-79
Jackie Young made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, A’ja Wilson secured her seventh double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces cruised past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 99-79.
 
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, drives against Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. The Mystics won 88-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Healthy Delle Donne contributing on both offense and defense during Mystics’ strong start
Elena Delle Donne has missed only one game so far this season. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 18.4 points.
 
Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor is fouled Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Thomas secures 5th career triple-double; Sun beat Storm 85-79
DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79.
 
Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell, right, goes after a loose ball along with Los Angeles Sparks Karlie Samuelson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Collier helps Minnesota beat Los Angeles for 3rd time in 9 days
Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61.
 
Natasha Howard scores 23, the Wings snap a 3-game losing streak
Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 to end a three-game losing streak.
 
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner shakes hands with a teammate from the bench, during first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against New York Liberty, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Allisha Gray has been catalyst for Atlanta Dream’s recent success
Allisha Gray has been a big reason why the Atlanta Dream have been moving up in the standings after a successful road trip.
 
Young scores 24 points, Plum adds 21 to help Aces beat Lynx 93-62
Jackie Young scored 24 points, Kelsey Plum made 8 of 11 from the field and scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-62.
 
Gray scores 25, Howard adds 21 as Dream beat Fever 100-94, win 3rd straight
Allisha Gray scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Rhyne Howard added 21 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 100-94 on Sunday.
 
Delle Donne scores 20 points, Sykes adds 16 as Mystics beat Sky 77-69
Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points, Brittney Sykes added 16 points and three steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 77-69.
 
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart prepares to pass, during first quarter of WNBA basketball game against Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Stewart leads Liberty to 89-71 win over Griner-less Mercury
Breanna Stewart rebounded from one of the worst games of her career with a stellar effort, scoring 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists to lift the New York Liberty to an 89-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury, who were playing without an injured Brittney Griner.
 
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, join teammates in a cheer at the start of a WNBA basketball game against New York Liberty, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Brittney Griner misses 2nd straight game for Mercury with hip injury
Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week.
 
Loyd scores 39 to lead Storm past Wings despite 41 points from Ogunbowale
Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points, Seattle made 17 3-pointers and the Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103.
 
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights
The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward.
 
Collier scores 25, Lynx beat Sparks 77-72
Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 16 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 77-72.
 
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Mystics beat the short-handed Mercury 88-69
Elena Delle Donne had 17 points, Brittney Sykes scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 88-69.
 