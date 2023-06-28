WNBA basketball
Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81.
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 19 and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 109-86. Washington pulled away in the second quarter.
Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 14 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-63 to snap a six-game losing streak.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Natasha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat Phoenix 77-62 for the Mercury’s sixth straight double-digit loss.
A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray combined for 49 points and the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 88-80 win over the Indiana Fever to sweep the season-series 3-0.
Breanna Stewart’s three-point play with 19.7 seconds left in overtime lifted the New York Liberty to an 89-88 win over the Washington Mystics.
Alyssa Thomas had a historic triple-double, DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points to move into ninth in WNBA history and Connecticut cruised to a 96-72 win over Chicago.
The last-place Phoenix Mercury have fired coach Vanessa Nygaard and replaced her with assistant Nikki Blue for the remainder of the season.
Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-74.
A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined to score 30 points in the first half and all five Las Vegas starters scored in double figures in the Aces’ 101-88 win over the Indiana Fever.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74.
Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 110-80.
Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68 on Thursday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat Chicago 80-59 on Thursday night for the Sky’s fifth straight loss.
Tiffany Hayes hit a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington added 17 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-68.
Jackie Young made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, A’ja Wilson secured her seventh double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces cruised past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 99-79.
Elena Delle Donne has missed only one game so far this season. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 18.4 points.
DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79.
Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61.
Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 to end a three-game losing streak.
Allisha Gray has been a big reason why the Atlanta Dream have been moving up in the standings after a successful road trip.
Jackie Young scored 24 points, Kelsey Plum made 8 of 11 from the field and scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-62.
Allisha Gray scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Rhyne Howard added 21 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 100-94 on Sunday.
Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points, Brittney Sykes added 16 points and three steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 77-69.
Breanna Stewart rebounded from one of the worst games of her career with a stellar effort, scoring 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists to lift the New York Liberty to an 89-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury, who were playing without an injured Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week.
Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points, Seattle made 17 3-pointers and the Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103.
The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward.
Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 16 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 77-72.
Elena Delle Donne had 17 points, Brittney Sykes scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 88-69.