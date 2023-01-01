FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DC area braces for destructive storms
World Athletics Championships
FILE - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone waves to the crowd after winning the women's 400 meters during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone passes on defending world title in the 400 hurdles to focus on 400
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will pass on defending her title in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships later this month to focus on the 400.
 