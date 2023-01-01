Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
France on alert after stabbing
Hunter Biden
Oregon football

Xavier Watts

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates an interception along side safety Ramon Henderson (11) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the first half an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
No. 21 Notre Dame harasses Caleb Williams and hands No. 10 USC first loss in 48-20 drubbing
Xavier Watts intercepted Caleb Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown as No. 21 Notre Dame harassed the Heisman Trophy winner and handed No. 10 Southern California its first loss in a 48-20 victory.
 