YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN
Russia’s Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The Wagner Group’s presence extends from Syria to Africa, projecting the Kremlin’s global influence with mercenaries accused of using brutal force.
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed a Russian mercenary leader.
Yevgeny Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
His name was on the manifest of a passenger plane that crashed in Russia. Just two months ago, Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading a column of his Wagner mercenaries toward Moscow in what the Kremlin called an insurrection.
Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people aboard.
Russian media reports that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine who was linked to the leader of an armed rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force.
Posts on Russian social media channels indicate that Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has published his first recruitment video for the Wagner Group since organizing a short-lived mutiny against defense officials in Russia.
Belarus has begun military exercises near its border with Poland and Lithuania. The drills Monday come with tensions already heightened with the two NATO members over the influx of Russia-linked Wagner mercenaries into Belarus after their short-lived mutiny in Russia.
More than 1,000 U.S. service personnel are in Niger to combat the growing threat from various groups of Islamic extremists.
Human Rights Watch says it has found evidence of new summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances and other abuses committed in Mali by the army suspected Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries.
A prominent hard-line Russian nationalist who accused President Vladimir Putin of weakness in Ukraine has been arrested on charges of extremism, a signal the Kremlin has toughened its approach with hawkish critics after last month’s abortive rebellion by the Wagner mercenary company.
The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says British spies are already using artificial intelligence to hamper the supply of weapons to Russia.
The Kremlin says mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s commanders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin five days after staging a short-lived rebellion.
Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it.
The Russian media watchdog has blacklisted at least five media outlets affiliated with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and blocked their websites in Russia.
A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery.
As life in Russia returns to normal after an armed rebellion by a mercenary group, tensions are rising in and around its neighbor Belarus, where the exiled leader of the force and some of its fighters are settling in.
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military — and got away with it.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime.”
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown inspecting troops in Ukraine in images aimed at projecting a sense of order after a weekend that saw armed rebels seize a Russian city.
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted Saturday.
The rebellious mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters on an ominous march toward Moscow are gone.
The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow says he was responding to an attack on his camps in Ukraine on Friday by rival forces from the Russian military.
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the spotlight in Russia by posing a direct challenge to Russia’s generals over the war in Ukraine.
The head of the private military contractor Wagner is calling for an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defense minister.
The Russian owner of the private military contractor Wagner has made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister.
For months, the head of the Wagner private military contractor bombarded Russia’s top military leaders with expletive-ridden insults in a rift that has weakened the country’s forces amid the war in Ukraine.