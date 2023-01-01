Storm Idalia latest
In this image taken from video released by Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group military company, speaks at an unknown location. Prigozhin's presumed death in a plane crash along with some of his top lieutenants raises uncertainty about the mercenary group’s future. (Razgruzka_Vagnera zka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP, File)
Russia’s Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The Wagner Group’s presence extends from Syria to Africa, projecting the Kremlin’s global influence with mercenaries accused of using brutal force.
 
A truck carries a part of a private jet crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
 
Website of the Russian newspaper Kommersant and TV channel Rossiya 1 showing news that Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had reportedly been killed in a plane crash are displayed on phone and computer screens in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. World media speculates on Prigozhin's presumed death, as Russian state media shies away. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
While world media speculates on Wagner chief’s presumed death, Russian state media shies away
 
A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former 'PMC Wagner Centre' in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russia's civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
What we know — and don’t know — about the crash of a Russian mercenary’s plane
 
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, top, serves food to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 11, 2011. When Prigozhin launched his armed rebellion that challenged the Kremlin, Western officials predicted Putin would seek vengeance against the mercenary leader. Although authorities have not yet confirmed the death of Prigozhin and his top lieutenants in Wednesday's plane crash northwest of Moscow, it sent an immediate chill through Russian official circles. The message was clear: Anyone who dares to cross the Kremlin will perish. (AP Photo/File)
Wagner plane crash seems intended to send a clear message to potential Kremlin foes
 
A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former 'PMC Wagner Centre' in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russia's civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed a Russian mercenary leader.
 
FILE - In this image taken from video released by Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company speaks to a camera at an unknown location. Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. (Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP, File)
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin challenged the Kremlin in a brief mutiny
Yevgeny Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
 
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, top, serves food to then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 11, 2011. Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. (AP Photo/File)
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
His name was on the manifest of a passenger plane that crashed in Russia. Just two months ago, Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading a column of his Wagner mercenaries toward Moscow in what the Kremlin called an insurrection.
 
FILE - Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 4, 2017. A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via AP, File)
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead in a plane crash outside Moscow
Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people aboard.
 
FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin records his appeal to armed rebellion at the unknown location. Gen. Surovikin, a former commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine who was linked to the leader of an armed rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force, according to Russian state media. The report Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, came after weeks of uncertainty about his fate following the short-lived uprising.(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
A top Russian general linked to the head of a rebellious mercenary group is reportedly dismissed
Russian media reports that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine who was linked to the leader of an armed rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force.
 
In this image taken from video released by Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company speaks to a camera at an unknown location. (Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP)
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said to be recruiting Wagner ‘strongmen’ for Africa
Posts on Russian social media channels indicate that Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has published his first recruitment video for the Wagner Group since organizing a short-lived mutiny against defense officials in Russia.
 
FILE - A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. NATO allies located along the alliance’s eastern front are growing increasingly worried about the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Belarus begins military drills near its border with Poland and Lithuania as tensions heighten
Belarus has begun military exercises near its border with Poland and Lithuania. The drills Monday come with tensions already heightened with the two NATO members over the influx of Russia-linked Wagner mercenaries into Belarus after their short-lived mutiny in Russia.
 
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
How the coup in Niger could expand the reach of Islamic extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa
More than 1,000 U.S. service personnel are in Niger to combat the growing threat from various groups of Islamic extremists.
 
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africa's 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit. (French Army via AP, File)
Mali’s army and suspected Russia-linked mercenaries committed ‘new atrocities,’ rights group says
Human Rights Watch says it has found evidence of new summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances and other abuses committed in Mali by the army suspected Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries.
 
Igor Girkin also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine sits in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow's Meshchansky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. A prominent Russian hard-line nationalist who accused President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was detained Friday on charges of extremism, a signal the Kremlin has toughened its approach with hawkish critics after last month's abortive rebellion by the Wagner mercenary company. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia arrests a hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine
A prominent hard-line Russian nationalist who accused President Vladimir Putin of weakness in Ukraine has been arrested on charges of extremism, a signal the Kremlin has toughened its approach with hawkish critics after last month’s abortive rebellion by the Wagner mercenary company.
 
FILE - Richard Moore, the Chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, answers questions after giving his first public speech since becoming head of the organization, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London on Nov. 30, 2021. Artificial intelligence will change the world of espionage, but it won’t replace the need for human spies, the head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says in prepared remarks released Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Britain’s MI6 chief says his spies are using AI to disrupt flow of weapons to Russia
The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says British spies are already using artificial intelligence to hamper the supply of weapons to Russia.
 
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
The Kremlin says mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s commanders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin five days after staging a short-lived rebellion.
 
FILE - In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Russia's rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny. In the meantime, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the founder of the Wagner Group military contractor as driven by greed. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system
Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it.
 
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Many observers argue that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wouldn't have been able to take over military facilities in southern Russia so easily and mount his rapid march on Moscow without collusion with some members of the military brass. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief
The Russian media watchdog has blacklisted at least five media outlets affiliated with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and blocked their websites in Russia.
 
FILE In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
A week after an armed rebellion rattled Russia, key details about it are still shrouded in mystery
A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery.
 
ON HOLD TO GO WITH RUSSIA BELARUS WAGNER STORY FILE Members of the Wagner Group military company guard an area standing in front of a tank in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Following an armed rebellion by a mercenary group in Russia, tensions are rising in and around neighboring Belarus, where the exiled leader of the force and some of its fighters are settling in. While authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has offered them refuge, that isn't sitting well with the Belarusian opposition and guerrilla activists, who call Wagner fighters a threat to the country. (Vasily Deryugin, Kommersant Publishing House via AP, File)
Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat
As life in Russia returns to normal after an armed rebellion by a mercenary group, tensions are rising in and around its neighbor Belarus, where the exiled leader of the force and some of its fighters are settling in.
 
FILE - In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 2023. The armed rebellion by a powerful mercenary group against the Russian military was over in less than 24 hours, but the disarray within the enemy’s ranks was an unexpected morale-boosting gift for Ukraine – at a time when its armed forces needed it the most. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Wagner chief walks free after armed revolt. Other Russians defying the Kremlin aren’t so lucky
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military — and got away with it.
 
In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
Prigozhin has moved to Belarus, and Russia won’t press charges for mutiny
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime.”
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of Russian law enforcement agencies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Valery Sharifulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia’s enemies
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown inspecting troops in Ukraine in images aimed at projecting a sense of order after a weekend that saw armed rebels seize a Russian city.
 
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Belarus deal to take in leader of Russian rebellion puts him in an even more repressive nation
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted Saturday.
 
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
The rebellious mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters on an ominous march toward Moscow are gone.
 
In this image from video, a man sits atop an armored vehicle in the street as residents of the southern Russian city talk with military personnel on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Earlier in the day, the head of the Wagner group, mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had ordered his personnel to halt their march on Moscow to avoid shedding Russian blood. (AP Photo/APTN)
Live Updates | Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow says he was responding to an attack on his camps in Ukraine on Friday by rival forces from the Russian military.
 
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the spotlight in Russia by posing a direct challenge to Russia’s generals over the war in Ukraine.
 
In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. The owner of Russia's private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday threatened to pull out Wagner forces from the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut next week, accusing Russia's military command of starving the group of ammunition. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
Who is the head of the mercenary group calling for an armed rebellion in Russia?
The head of the private military contractor Wagner is calling for an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defense minister.
 
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut to save their lives, at an unspecified location in Ukraine. Prigozhin's criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered city in Russia
The Russian owner of the private military contractor Wagner has made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister.
 
FILE - Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a fighter of the Wagner group who died during a special operation in Ukraine, at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 24, 2022. Prigozhin's criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants. (AP Photo, File)
Amid infighting among Putin’s lieutenants, head of mercenary force appears to take a step too far
For months, the head of the Wagner private military contractor bombarded Russia’s top military leaders with expletive-ridden insults in a rift that has weakened the country’s forces amid the war in Ukraine.
 