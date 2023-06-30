Supreme Court rulings
FILE.- Britain's Minister of State for Environment and International Development Zac Goldsmith arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. A British environment minister who is close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit and accused the current government of apathy towards climate issues. Zac Goldsmith said Friday, June 30, 2023 that he could no longer do his job because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “simply uninterested” in the environment. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
A Boris Johnson ally quits the UK government with a blast at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
A British environment minister who is close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit and accused the current government of apathy toward climate issues.
 