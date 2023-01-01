Shohei Ohtani surgery
Zaurbek Sidakov of Russia, left, and Kyle Douglas Dake of the US compete in their men's freestyle 74 kg wrestling final match during the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Wrestling body explains why it let Russian champions compete at world champs despite pro-war rally
Three Olympic champions from Russia were cleared to compete at the wrestling world championships this week because they were judged to have been pressured to appear at a pro-war rally in Moscow last year.
 