Hudson, Brown active for Raiders against Charger

 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown are active against the Chargers.

Two of the key members of the offensive line will play Thursday night against Los Angeles despite being listed on the injury report as questionable.

The Raiders also dressed linebacker Quentin Poling, who was promoted from the practice squad earlier Thursday after defensive end Arden Key was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot.

The inactive players for Oakland are defensive lineman Josh Mauro (groin), returner Dwayne Harris (foot), quarterback DeShone Kizer, receiver Keelan Doss, center Erik Magnuson, cornerback Keisean Nixon and tackle Brandon Parker.

Los Angeles will have nose tackle Brandon Mebane back from a knee injury for the first time since Week 6.

The inactive players for the Chargers are defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (illness), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder), running back Justin Jackson (calf), safety Roderic Teamer (groin), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), offensive lineman Sam Tevi (knee) and quarterback Easton Stick.

