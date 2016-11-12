Hunter sets Sun Belt record, Arkansas State beats NM State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Justice Hansen passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, Warren Wand rushed for 91 yards and two short scores, and Arkansas State beat New Mexico State 41-22 on Saturday.

Kendall Sanders made six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas State (5-4, 5-0 Sun Belt). Blake Mack caught two passes for 46 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown from wide receiver Cameron Echols-Luper on a trick play to give the Red Wolves a 27-3 lead.

Tyler Rogers threw for 256 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico State (2-7, 1-4), but his tipped interception was returned by Money Hunter for a 46-yard touchdown to give Arkansas State a 13-0 lead.

Hunter, the son of former Major League Baseball player Torii Hunter, broke the Sun Belt record with his fourth career interception return for a touchdown.