Live updates | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 3 storm
Follow our live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm.
- The eye of the storm is currently projected to hit Florida’s Big Bend, one of the last truly natural places in the state. It would be the first major storm to hit there since Hurricane Easy in 1950,
- What makes Idalia so potent? It’s feeding on intensely warm water that acts like rocket fuel.
- A rare blue supermoon could raise tides above normal just as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s west coast, exacerbating flooding from the storm.
Live from interstate 275 in Tampa Bay, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling.
PERRY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday and threatens to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.
Idalia came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.
Hurricanes are measured on a five category scale, with a Category 5 being the strongest. A Category 3 storm is the first on the scale considered a major hurricane.
