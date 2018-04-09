FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Hurricanes guard Brown decides to hire agent and turn pro

By STEVEN WINE
 
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. has decided to hire an agent and turn pro.

Coach Jim Larranaga said Brown informed him of the decision Monday. Brown announced earlier he would declare for the NBA draft, and by retaining an agent he’ll give up the option of continuing his college career.

Hurricanes freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV last week announced his decision to turn pro this year. The NBA draft is June 21.

Brown is considered a potential late first-round pick even though he had a disappointing sophomore season that ended after 19 games because of a left foot injury requiring surgery. He averaged 11.4 points and shot 27 percent from 3-point range for the Hurricanes, who went 22-10 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Larranaga said the Hurricanes were fortunate Brown didn’t turn pro after his freshman season.

“He’s a great kid and a great ambassador for the University of Miami, and he’s going to continue to help us,” Larranaga said. “Recruits are going to see what Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker have accomplished at Miami as a two-and-done and one-and-done. And they’re going to say, ‘I can do that too.’”

Miami sophomore forward Dewan Huell has said he’ll declare for the draft but won’t retain an agent, leaving him the option to return.

