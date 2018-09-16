FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ibarra’s late goal gives Minnesota 1-1 draw with RSL

 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Miguel Ibarra tied it for Minnesota in the 84th minute in United’s 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Darwin Quintero found Ibarra open in the middle of box and Ibarra turned with a chip shot to beat the goalkeeper. Ibarra scored again three minutes later but had the goal reversed after video review.

Damir Kreilach shielded away Minnesota midfielder Fernando Bob on a pass from Sunny and scored on a right-footed roller from beyond the penalty box in the 11th minute for RSL (13-10-6).

RSL defender Justen Glad made a key clearance in the 48th minute, hustling back and kicking away Francisco Calvo’s long ball that would have been an easy finish for Minnesota’s Quintero.

Minnesota (9-16-3) ended a three-game losing streak. Real Salt Lake had its three-game winning streak snapped.