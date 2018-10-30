FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

If it’s October, it must be Australia for Savannah McCaskill

By DENNIS PASSA
 
Share

Savannah McCaskill couldn’t have known her first year as a professional soccer player would take her so far afield from her college days at the University of South Carolina.

McCaskill was chosen second overall in this year’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft, sending her to the Boston Breakers, a team that folded in late January when a potential new ownership deal fell through.

She was then taken in the first round of a dispersal draft that saw her signed by the New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC, a team which finished last in the nine-team league with just one win as McCaskill hopscotched across America with the club for 24 matches.

In between, she played six matches for the U.S. national team.

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

So just when the 22-year-old forward thought she might have a bit of a break, she received a phone call from her agent which changed any plans she had made for the off-season.

“I had been talking to a few people, and they mentioned the W-League in Australia, and I thought, ‘yeah that would be a great opportunity,’ but nothing really transpired,” McCaskill said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. “I thought it wasn’t going to work out, so I went home to South Carolina (her hometown of Chapin). But then I got a call two weeks ago from Sydney saying they were interested. It was a quick turnaround from that point, 48 hours.”

The Sydney team’s nickname? The Sky Blues, not a huge variation from her Sky Blue FC, and a uniform color that she’s obviously going to get used to wearing while she’s on loan for the Australian season that ends in early February.

McCaskill had an impressive first appearance for Sydney FC, setting up a 13th-minute goal in her team’s season-opening 3-0 win last week over crosstown rival Western Sydney.

Sydney FC tweeted its description of the goal just to reinforce McCaskill’s impact on the game.

Sydney FC head coach Ante Juric said his club, picked by many to win the league title, has been lucky enough to acquire one of the signings of the season.

“Savannah is a fantastic talent ... she has had an incredible first season playing in the NWSL and I have no doubt she will have a major impact for us and quickly become a fan favorite,” Juric said. “She will add to our team’s attacking mentality perfectly.”

It wasn’t an easy season with her Sky Blue FC team in New Jersey. There were several reports of unhappiness with the team’s housing arrangements and lack of proper training facilities, highlighted by comments from Australian international Sam Kerr after her hat trick for the Sky Blue over Kansas City on July 7.

“I’m just going to say the girls deserve better and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Kerr said.

On Tuesday, McCaskill agreed it was a tough grind.

“For sure, we definitely didn’t have the season anyone would have hoped for,” she said. “Obviously with a season like that there a lot of challenges, a lot more lows than highs, but you learn from those experiences.”

She said her early memories in Australia have been “super nice, pretty smooth.” Based in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Concord, she took the train into the city last weekend to walk around Circular Quay and see the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The W-League doesn’t have much of a break through Christmas, meaning a trip home to the U.S. for the holidays won’t happen. Instead, McCaskill, an only child, will look forward to the arrival of her mother and father, Tina and Greg, from South Carolina.

McCaskill figures she and her parents will be able to handle the southern hemisphere late December summer temperatures of between 30 and 40 Celsius (90 to 100 Fahrenheit).

“Being from South Carolina, we don’t get white Christmases anyway,” McCaskill said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports