Ike Davis to play in WBC, Larkin to manage, Hoffman to coach

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Ike Davis, Craig Breslow and Jason Marquis are among the players with major league experience who are set to play next month in a qualifying tournament for the World Baseball Classic.

Israel, Great Britain, Brazil and Pakistan will take part in the competition Sept. 22-25 at the home of the minor league Brooklyn Cyclones. The winner advances to the main draw in March.

The rosters and staffs for the teams were announced Friday.

Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin will manage Brazil, as he did the last time the competition took place in 2013. Former outfielder Steve Finley will be the hitting coach and veteran reliever LaTroy Hawkins will be the pitching coach.

Former All-Star reliever Trevor Hoffman will be the bullpen coach for Great Britain.

The Israeli roster includes several current and former big leaguers, including Davis, Marquis and Breslow. Also on the roster are Mets infielder Ty Kelly, catcher Ryan Lavarnway and pitcher Josh Zeid.