Illinois beats Mississippi Valley St. to end four-game skid

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored 16 points and Kipper Nichols added 14 to lead Illinois past Mississippi Valley State 86-67 on Sunday.

Da’Monte Williams scored 10 points and Ayo Dosunmu grabbed 9 rebounds and recorded 9 assists for Illinois (2-4). With the win, Illinois snapped a four-game skid.

Jordan Evans scored a game-high 22 points for Mississippi Valley State (1-6). Dante Scott and Aleksa Koracin added 12 and 10 points respectively, while Emmanuel Ejeh had 8 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

The Illini went on a 10-0 run to end the first half, sealing the victory. Nichols hit a turnaround jumper with 3:37 left in the half to begin the run, which included 3-pointers by Tyler Underwood and Frazier.

Both teams turned the ball over 13 times, but Illinois capitalized and scored 14 points to Mississippi Valley State’s eight.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Illini were coming off a disappointing Maui Jim Maui Invitation tournament in which they lost to Gonzaga, Iowa State and Xavier after losing to Georgetown at home. During the Hawaii trip, Frazier was a bright spot, averaging 20.7 points per game, including a season-high 29 points against Gonzaga.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: Hosts Rust College on Wednesday.

Illinois: Travels to Notre Dame on Tuesday.