Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (11)(7-0)1191
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(7-0)1092
3. Barrington(7-0)944
4. Maine South(6-1)815
5. Naperville Central(6-1)556
6. York(6-1)543
7. Huntley(6-1)468
8. Palatine(5-2)357
9. Glenbard West(5-2)22NR
10. Gurnee Warren(5-2)199

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 15, Minooka 4, Joliet West 4, Stevenson 3.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)(7-0)1201
2. Hersey(7-0)1002
3. Batavia(6-1)893
4. Normal Community(7-0)874
5. Edwardsville(7-0)685
6. Quincy(7-0)606
7. Hononegah(7-0)469
8. Lincoln Way West(6-1)21NR
9. Maine West(7-0)18NR
10. Lincoln-Way Central(6-1)17NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 12, Chicago (St. Rita) 11, Prospect 5, Downers North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (10)(5-2)1181
2. Kankakee (2)(7-0)1062
3. Washington(6-1)943
4. Lake Zurich(6-1)865
5. Normal West(6-1)628
6. Cary-Grove(5-2)526
7. Geneva(5-2)504
8. Dunlap(6-1)247
9. Belvidere North(5-2)139
10. Crete-Monee(5-2)10NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Wauconda 8, Thornton Fractional North 7, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Champaign Centennial 4, Chatham Glenwood 4, Riverside-Brookfield 3, Lemont 2, Libertyville 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11)(7-0)1191
2. Sycamore (1)(7-0)1082
3. Carmel(6-1)823
4. Chicago (Morgan Park)(6-1)664
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(6-1)615
6. Glenbard South(7-0)456
7. St. Francis Wheaton(5-2)3710
(tie) Morton(7-0)379
9. Antioch(7-0)347
10. Peoria(5-2)268

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 22, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Highland 7, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 3, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 3.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (10)(7-0)1181
2. Morris (2)(7-0)1092
3. Murphysboro(7-0)824
4. IC Catholic(5-2)643
5. Richmond-Burton(6-1)597
5. St. Laurence(6-1)596
7. Rockford Boylan(6-1)585
8. Dixon(7-0)369
9. Wheaton Academy(6-1)328
10. Mt. Zion(6-1)18T10

Others receiving votes: Carterville 7, Geneseo 5, Harrisburg 3, Breese Central 3, Rochelle 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Byron (12)(7-0)1201
2. Princeton(6-1)942
3. Wilmington(6-1)883
4. Roxana(7-0)775
5. DuQuoin(7-0)627
6. Montini(5-2)524
7. St. Joseph-Ogden(6-1)388
8. Greenville(7-0)379
9. Williamsville(5-2)316
10. Durand-Pecatonica(6-1)19NR
(tie) Mt. Carmel(6-1)19NR

Others receiving votes: Stanford Olympia 16, Tolono Unity 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1, Sullivan 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (12)(7-0)1201
2. Downs Tri-Valley(7-0)1002
3. Bloomington Central Catholic(7-0)863
4. Seneca(7-0)854
5. Knoxville(7-0)665
6. Shelbyville(7-0)586
7. Rockridge(6-1)449
8. Johnston City(7-0)377
9. Athens(6-1)308
10. Bismarck-Henning(5-2)8NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 7, Momence 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Farmington 4, Carmi White County 2, Woodstock Marian 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)(7-0)1201
2. Camp Point Central(7-0)943
3. Forreston(7-0)932
4. Althoff Catholic(6-1)776
5. Greenfield-Northwestern(7-0)695
6. Stark County(7-0)428
7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)(6-1)377
8. Morrison(6-1)314
9. Hope Academy(6-1)25T10
10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield(6-1)249
(tie) Aurora Christian(6-1)24NR

Others receiving votes: LeRoy 11, Sesser (S.-Valier) 11, Fulton 2.

_____