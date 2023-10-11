Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(7-0)
|119
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(7-0)
|109
|2
|3. Barrington
|(7-0)
|94
|4
|4. Maine South
|(6-1)
|81
|5
|5. Naperville Central
|(6-1)
|55
|6
|6. York
|(6-1)
|54
|3
|7. Huntley
|(6-1)
|46
|8
|8. Palatine
|(5-2)
|35
|7
|9. Glenbard West
|(5-2)
|22
|NR
|10. Gurnee Warren
|(5-2)
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 15, Minooka 4, Joliet West 4, Stevenson 3.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
|(7-0)
|120
|1
|2. Hersey
|(7-0)
|100
|2
|3. Batavia
|(6-1)
|89
|3
|4. Normal Community
|(7-0)
|87
|4
|5. Edwardsville
|(7-0)
|68
|5
|6. Quincy
|(7-0)
|60
|6
|7. Hononegah
|(7-0)
|46
|9
|8. Lincoln Way West
|(6-1)
|21
|NR
|9. Maine West
|(7-0)
|18
|NR
|10. Lincoln-Way Central
|(6-1)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 12, Chicago (St. Rita) 11, Prospect 5, Downers North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (10)
|(5-2)
|118
|1
|2. Kankakee (2)
|(7-0)
|106
|2
|3. Washington
|(6-1)
|94
|3
|4. Lake Zurich
|(6-1)
|86
|5
|5. Normal West
|(6-1)
|62
|8
|6. Cary-Grove
|(5-2)
|52
|6
|7. Geneva
|(5-2)
|50
|4
|8. Dunlap
|(6-1)
|24
|7
|9. Belvidere North
|(5-2)
|13
|9
|10. Crete-Monee
|(5-2)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Wauconda 8, Thornton Fractional North 7, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Champaign Centennial 4, Chatham Glenwood 4, Riverside-Brookfield 3, Lemont 2, Libertyville 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11)
|(7-0)
|119
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|(7-0)
|108
|2
|3. Carmel
|(6-1)
|82
|3
|4. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(6-1)
|66
|4
|5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(6-1)
|61
|5
|6. Glenbard South
|(7-0)
|45
|6
|7. St. Francis Wheaton
|(5-2)
|37
|10
|(tie) Morton
|(7-0)
|37
|9
|9. Antioch
|(7-0)
|34
|7
|10. Peoria
|(5-2)
|26
|8
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 22, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Highland 7, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 3, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 3.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (10)
|(7-0)
|118
|1
|2. Morris (2)
|(7-0)
|109
|2
|3. Murphysboro
|(7-0)
|82
|4
|4. IC Catholic
|(5-2)
|64
|3
|5. Richmond-Burton
|(6-1)
|59
|7
|5. St. Laurence
|(6-1)
|59
|6
|7. Rockford Boylan
|(6-1)
|58
|5
|8. Dixon
|(7-0)
|36
|9
|9. Wheaton Academy
|(6-1)
|32
|8
|10. Mt. Zion
|(6-1)
|18
|T10
Others receiving votes: Carterville 7, Geneseo 5, Harrisburg 3, Breese Central 3, Rochelle 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Byron (12)
|(7-0)
|120
|1
|2. Princeton
|(6-1)
|94
|2
|3. Wilmington
|(6-1)
|88
|3
|4. Roxana
|(7-0)
|77
|5
|5. DuQuoin
|(7-0)
|62
|7
|6. Montini
|(5-2)
|52
|4
|7. St. Joseph-Ogden
|(6-1)
|38
|8
|8. Greenville
|(7-0)
|37
|9
|9. Williamsville
|(5-2)
|31
|6
|10. Durand-Pecatonica
|(6-1)
|19
|NR
|(tie) Mt. Carmel
|(6-1)
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Stanford Olympia 16, Tolono Unity 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1, Sullivan 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (12)
|(7-0)
|120
|1
|2. Downs Tri-Valley
|(7-0)
|100
|2
|3. Bloomington Central Catholic
|(7-0)
|86
|3
|4. Seneca
|(7-0)
|85
|4
|5. Knoxville
|(7-0)
|66
|5
|6. Shelbyville
|(7-0)
|58
|6
|7. Rockridge
|(6-1)
|44
|9
|8. Johnston City
|(7-0)
|37
|7
|9. Athens
|(6-1)
|30
|8
|10. Bismarck-Henning
|(5-2)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 7, Momence 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Farmington 4, Carmi White County 2, Woodstock Marian 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (12)
|(7-0)
|120
|1
|2. Camp Point Central
|(7-0)
|94
|3
|3. Forreston
|(7-0)
|93
|2
|4. Althoff Catholic
|(6-1)
|77
|6
|5. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(7-0)
|69
|5
|6. Stark County
|(7-0)
|42
|8
|7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)
|(6-1)
|37
|7
|8. Morrison
|(6-1)
|31
|4
|9. Hope Academy
|(6-1)
|25
|T10
|10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield
|(6-1)
|24
|9
|(tie) Aurora Christian
|(6-1)
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: LeRoy 11, Sesser (S.-Valier) 11, Fulton 2.