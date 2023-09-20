Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Fed meeting
By The Associated Press
 
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (8)(4-0)1252
2. Lincoln-Way East (5)(4-0)1221
3. York(4-0)1043
4. Barrington(4-0)815
5. Maine South(3-1)784
6. Oswego(4-0)56T9
7. Palatine(2-2)418
8. South Elgin(4-0)30NR
9. Bolingbrook(3-1)17NR
10. Minooka(3-1)16NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbard West 10, Lockport 8, Aurora West 5, Sandburg 5, Huntley 4, Naperville North 3, O’Fallon 3, Gurnee Warren 2, Naperville Central 2, Joliet West 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13)(4-0)1301
2. Batavia(3-1)1063
3. Hersey(4-0)984
4. Normal Community(4-0)785
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(3-1)742
6. Edwardsville(3-1)576
7. Downers North(4-0)568
8. Quincy(4-0)399
9. Wheaton North(3-1)31NR
10. Brother Rice(2-2)177

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 15, Prospect 6, St. Charles North 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Kenwood 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (6)(2-2)1182
2. Kankakee (6)(4-0)1141
3. Lake Zurich (1)(4-0)983
4. Geneva(4-0)944
5. Cary-Grove(4-0)845
6. Chatham Glenwood(4-0)567
7. Washington(3-1)40T8
8. Champaign Centennial(4-0)35T8
9. Normal West(3-1)21NR
10. Dunlap(4-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 9, Belvidere North 8, Lemont 8, Libertyville 5, Lake Forest 5, Thornton Fractional North 3, Niles Notre Dame 2, Bremen 2, Chicago (Simeon) 1, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (9)(4-0)1241
2. Sycamore (1)(4-0)1102
3. Joliet Catholic (2)(3-1)1063
4. Carmel(4-0)885
5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1)(3-1)617
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(3-1)608
7. Oak Park (Fenwick)(3-1)39NR
8. Peoria(2-2)344
9. Glenbard South(4-0)3210
10. Antioch(4-0)22NR

Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Marion 5, Highland 5, St. Francis Wheaton 4, LaSalle-Peru 2, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (8)(4-0)1161
2. IC Catholic (4)(4-0)1062
3. Morris(4-0)943
4. Richmond-Burton(4-0)844
5. Rockford Boylan(4-0)695
6. Mt. Zion(4-0)586
7. Carterville(4-0)398
8. Murphysboro(4-0)339
9. Geneseo(4-0)2810
10. St. Laurence(3-1)21NR

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, Coal City 3, Rochelle 2, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Byron (9)(4-0)1171
2. Montini (3)(4-0)1092
3. St. Joseph-Ogden(4-0)964
4. Princeton(3-1)675
5. Wilmington(3-1)556
6. Tolono Unity(3-1)50T7
7. Stanford Olympia(3-1)479
8. Durand-Pecatonica(4-0)43T7
9. Williamsville(3-1)313
10. Roxana(4-0)2310

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 8, Greenville 8, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel 2, Reed-Custer 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (11)(4-0)1101
2. Downs Tri-Valley(4-0)942
3. Seneca(4-0)833
4. Athens(4-0)724
5. Bloomington Central Catholic(4-0)645
6. Johnston City(4-0)476
7. Knoxville(4-0)338
8. Rockridge(3-1)287
9. Shelbyville(4-0)1810
10. Bismarck-Henning(3-1)139

Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 10, Woodstock Marian 10, Farmington 4, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Trenton Wesclin 1, Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)(4-0)1201
2. Forreston(4-0)972
3. Camp Point Central(4-0)834
4. Morrison(4-0)686
(tie) Greenfield-Northwestern(4-0)685
6. Althoff Catholic(3-1)633
7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)(4-0)567
8. Carrollton(4-0)2410
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield(4-0)219
10. Fulton(2-2)188
(tie) Hope Academy(3-1)18NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 7, Winchester West Central 6, Casey-Westfield 4, Stark County 3, Hardin (Calhoun) 2, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Ottawa Marquette 1.

—————