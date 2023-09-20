Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (8)
|(4-0)
|125
|2
|2. Lincoln-Way East (5)
|(4-0)
|122
|1
|3. York
|(4-0)
|104
|3
|4. Barrington
|(4-0)
|81
|5
|5. Maine South
|(3-1)
|78
|4
|6. Oswego
|(4-0)
|56
|T9
|7. Palatine
|(2-2)
|41
|8
|8. South Elgin
|(4-0)
|30
|NR
|9. Bolingbrook
|(3-1)
|17
|NR
|10. Minooka
|(3-1)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Glenbard West 10, Lockport 8, Aurora West 5, Sandburg 5, Huntley 4, Naperville North 3, O’Fallon 3, Gurnee Warren 2, Naperville Central 2, Joliet West 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13)
|(4-0)
|130
|1
|2. Batavia
|(3-1)
|106
|3
|3. Hersey
|(4-0)
|98
|4
|4. Normal Community
|(4-0)
|78
|5
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(3-1)
|74
|2
|6. Edwardsville
|(3-1)
|57
|6
|7. Downers North
|(4-0)
|56
|8
|8. Quincy
|(4-0)
|39
|9
|9. Wheaton North
|(3-1)
|31
|NR
|10. Brother Rice
|(2-2)
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 15, Prospect 6, St. Charles North 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Kenwood 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (6)
|(2-2)
|118
|2
|2. Kankakee (6)
|(4-0)
|114
|1
|3. Lake Zurich (1)
|(4-0)
|98
|3
|4. Geneva
|(4-0)
|94
|4
|5. Cary-Grove
|(4-0)
|84
|5
|6. Chatham Glenwood
|(4-0)
|56
|7
|7. Washington
|(3-1)
|40
|T8
|8. Champaign Centennial
|(4-0)
|35
|T8
|9. Normal West
|(3-1)
|21
|NR
|10. Dunlap
|(4-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 9, Belvidere North 8, Lemont 8, Libertyville 5, Lake Forest 5, Thornton Fractional North 3, Niles Notre Dame 2, Bremen 2, Chicago (Simeon) 1, Wauconda 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (9)
|(4-0)
|124
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|(4-0)
|110
|2
|3. Joliet Catholic (2)
|(3-1)
|106
|3
|4. Carmel
|(4-0)
|88
|5
|5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1)
|(3-1)
|61
|7
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(3-1)
|60
|8
|7. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(3-1)
|39
|NR
|8. Peoria
|(2-2)
|34
|4
|9. Glenbard South
|(4-0)
|32
|10
|10. Antioch
|(4-0)
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Marion 5, Highland 5, St. Francis Wheaton 4, LaSalle-Peru 2, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (8)
|(4-0)
|116
|1
|2. IC Catholic (4)
|(4-0)
|106
|2
|3. Morris
|(4-0)
|94
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton
|(4-0)
|84
|4
|5. Rockford Boylan
|(4-0)
|69
|5
|6. Mt. Zion
|(4-0)
|58
|6
|7. Carterville
|(4-0)
|39
|8
|8. Murphysboro
|(4-0)
|33
|9
|9. Geneseo
|(4-0)
|28
|10
|10. St. Laurence
|(3-1)
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, Coal City 3, Rochelle 2, Breese Central 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Byron (9)
|(4-0)
|117
|1
|2. Montini (3)
|(4-0)
|109
|2
|3. St. Joseph-Ogden
|(4-0)
|96
|4
|4. Princeton
|(3-1)
|67
|5
|5. Wilmington
|(3-1)
|55
|6
|6. Tolono Unity
|(3-1)
|50
|T7
|7. Stanford Olympia
|(3-1)
|47
|9
|8. Durand-Pecatonica
|(4-0)
|43
|T7
|9. Williamsville
|(3-1)
|31
|3
|10. Roxana
|(4-0)
|23
|10
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 8, Greenville 8, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel 2, Reed-Custer 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (11)
|(4-0)
|110
|1
|2. Downs Tri-Valley
|(4-0)
|94
|2
|3. Seneca
|(4-0)
|83
|3
|4. Athens
|(4-0)
|72
|4
|5. Bloomington Central Catholic
|(4-0)
|64
|5
|6. Johnston City
|(4-0)
|47
|6
|7. Knoxville
|(4-0)
|33
|8
|8. Rockridge
|(3-1)
|28
|7
|9. Shelbyville
|(4-0)
|18
|10
|10. Bismarck-Henning
|(3-1)
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 10, Woodstock Marian 10, Farmington 4, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Trenton Wesclin 1, Bishop McNamara 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (12)
|(4-0)
|120
|1
|2. Forreston
|(4-0)
|97
|2
|3. Camp Point Central
|(4-0)
|83
|4
|4. Morrison
|(4-0)
|68
|6
|(tie) Greenfield-Northwestern
|(4-0)
|68
|5
|6. Althoff Catholic
|(3-1)
|63
|3
|7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)
|(4-0)
|56
|7
|8. Carrollton
|(4-0)
|24
|10
|9.
|Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield
|(4-0)
|21
|9
|10. Fulton
|(2-2)
|18
|8
|(tie) Hope Academy
|(3-1)
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 7, Winchester West Central 6, Casey-Westfield 4, Stark County 3, Hardin (Calhoun) 2, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Ottawa Marquette 1.
|—————