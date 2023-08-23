GOP debate: Who to watch
Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolPts
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)116
2. Loyola (4)111
3. York78
4. Maine South73
5. Gurnee Warren60
6. Palatine53
7. Glenbard West52
8. Lyons26
9. Chicago (Marist)18
10. O’Fallon12

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 11, Naperville North 10, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 7, Plainfield North 6, Huntley 5, Minooka 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, New Trier 4, Naperville Central 3.

Class 7A
SchoolPts
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)120
2. Batavia103
3. Hersey69
4. Brother Rice61
5. St. Charles North53
6. Wheaton North34
7. Normal Community27
8. Yorkville26
(tie) Edwardsville26
10. Prospect24

Others receiving votes: Jacobs 22, Kenwood 20, Quincy 20, Moline 19, Pekin 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, McHenry 8, Hononegah 3, Willowbrook 2.

Class 6A
SchoolPts
1. East St. Louis (12)120
2. Chicago (St. Rita)78
3. Lemont65
4. Providence56
5. Kankakee51
6. Lake Zurich41
7. Chicago (Simeon)36
8. Washington33
9. Geneva26
10. Normal West25

Others receiving votes: Crete-Monee 21, Cary-Grove 19, Belvidere North 16, Niles Notre Dame 15, Crystal Lake Central 11, Champaign Centennial 10, Wauconda 8, Crystal Lake South 7, Chatham Glenwood 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Kaneland 4, Deerfield 2, Bremen 2, Dunlap 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.

Class 5A
SchoolPts
1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (10)118
2. Peoria (2)86
3. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge77
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)74
5. Joliet Catholic69
6. Sycamore51
7. Mahomet-Seymour40
8. Sterling30
9. St. Francis Wheaton26
10. Chicago (Morgan Park)19
(tie) Highland19

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 14, Lisle (Benet) 8, Mount Vernon 7, Glenbard South 6, Oak Park (Fenwick) 5, Antioch 3, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3, Mundelein (Carmel) 2, Ottawa 1, Metamora 1, Triad 1.

Class 4A
SchoolPts
1. IC Catholic (6)94
2. Rochester (3)93
3. Richmond-Burton (2)85
4. Morris63
5. Rockford Boylan54
6. Wheaton Academy39
7. Carterville37
8. Coal City25
9. Mt. Zion21
10. Rochelle20

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 16, Breese Central 14, Macomb 7, Geneseo 7, Normal University 5, St. Viator 5, Effingham 5, Columbia 4, Cahokia 3, Waterloo 3, Dixon 2, Plano 1, St. Laurence 1, Jacksonville 1.

Class 3A
SchoolPts
1. Byron (1)100
2. Princeton (5)91
3. Williamsville (1)83
4. Tolono Unity (2)69
5. Wilmington (3)66
6. Fairbury Prairie Central50
7. Montini45
8. Stillman Valley41
9. Reed-Custer27
10. Stanford Olympia19

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 17, Eureka 17, Benton 11, Genoa-Kingston 9, Durand-Pecatonica 7, Monticello 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.

Class 2A
SchoolPts
1. Decatur St. Teresa (6)95
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)78
3. Rockridge (1)73
4. Downs Tri-Valley60
5. Athens47
6. Bismarck-Henning (1)46
7. Woodstock Marian37
8. Seneca36
9. Nashville19
10. Bloomington Central Catholic18

Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 15, Johnston City 15, Colfax Ridgeview 15, Knoxville 11, Shelbyville 9, Orion 6, Pana 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, North-Mac 4, Dwight 3, Farmington 1, Carmi White County 1, Bishop McNamara 1, Breese Mater Dei 1.

Class 1A
SchoolPts
1. Lena-Winslow (10)115
2. Camp Point Central (2)104
3. Fulton76
4. Forreston75
5. Greenfield-Northwestern53
6. Tuscola44
7. Althoff Catholic33
8. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield30
9. Ottawa Marquette25
10. Dakota20

Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 19, St. Bede 8, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7, Galena 6, Aurora Christian 6, Stockton 6, Jacksonville Routt 5, Rockford Lutheran 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 4, Carrollton 3, Red Hill 1, Clifton Central 1, Madison 1, LeRoy 1.

