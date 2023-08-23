Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|Pts
|1. Lincoln-Way East (8)
|116
|2. Loyola (4)
|111
|3. York
|78
|4. Maine South
|73
|5. Gurnee Warren
|60
|6. Palatine
|53
|7. Glenbard West
|52
|8. Lyons
|26
|9. Chicago (Marist)
|18
|10. O’Fallon
|12
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 11, Naperville North 10, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 7, Plainfield North 6, Huntley 5, Minooka 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, New Trier 4, Naperville Central 3.
|Class 7A
|School
|Pts
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
|120
|2. Batavia
|103
|3. Hersey
|69
|4. Brother Rice
|61
|5. St. Charles North
|53
|6. Wheaton North
|34
|7. Normal Community
|27
|8. Yorkville
|26
|(tie) Edwardsville
|26
|10. Prospect
|24
Others receiving votes: Jacobs 22, Kenwood 20, Quincy 20, Moline 19, Pekin 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, McHenry 8, Hononegah 3, Willowbrook 2.
|Class 6A
|School
|Pts
|1. East St. Louis (12)
|120
|2. Chicago (St. Rita)
|78
|3. Lemont
|65
|4. Providence
|56
|5. Kankakee
|51
|6. Lake Zurich
|41
|7. Chicago (Simeon)
|36
|8. Washington
|33
|9. Geneva
|26
|10. Normal West
|25
Others receiving votes: Crete-Monee 21, Cary-Grove 19, Belvidere North 16, Niles Notre Dame 15, Crystal Lake Central 11, Champaign Centennial 10, Wauconda 8, Crystal Lake South 7, Chatham Glenwood 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Kaneland 4, Deerfield 2, Bremen 2, Dunlap 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Pts
|1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (10)
|118
|2. Peoria (2)
|86
|3. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|77
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|74
|5. Joliet Catholic
|69
|6. Sycamore
|51
|7. Mahomet-Seymour
|40
|8. Sterling
|30
|9. St. Francis Wheaton
|26
|10. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|19
|(tie) Highland
|19
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 14, Lisle (Benet) 8, Mount Vernon 7, Glenbard South 6, Oak Park (Fenwick) 5, Antioch 3, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3, Mundelein (Carmel) 2, Ottawa 1, Metamora 1, Triad 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Pts
|1. IC Catholic (6)
|94
|2. Rochester (3)
|93
|3. Richmond-Burton (2)
|85
|4. Morris
|63
|5. Rockford Boylan
|54
|6. Wheaton Academy
|39
|7. Carterville
|37
|8. Coal City
|25
|9. Mt. Zion
|21
|10. Rochelle
|20
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 16, Breese Central 14, Macomb 7, Geneseo 7, Normal University 5, St. Viator 5, Effingham 5, Columbia 4, Cahokia 3, Waterloo 3, Dixon 2, Plano 1, St. Laurence 1, Jacksonville 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Pts
|1. Byron (1)
|100
|2. Princeton (5)
|91
|3. Williamsville (1)
|83
|4. Tolono Unity (2)
|69
|5. Wilmington (3)
|66
|6. Fairbury Prairie Central
|50
|7. Montini
|45
|8. Stillman Valley
|41
|9. Reed-Custer
|27
|10. Stanford Olympia
|19
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 17, Eureka 17, Benton 11, Genoa-Kingston 9, Durand-Pecatonica 7, Monticello 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.
|Class 2A
|School
|Pts
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (6)
|95
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)
|78
|3. Rockridge (1)
|73
|4. Downs Tri-Valley
|60
|5. Athens
|47
|6. Bismarck-Henning (1)
|46
|7. Woodstock Marian
|37
|8. Seneca
|36
|9. Nashville
|19
|10. Bloomington Central Catholic
|18
Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 15, Johnston City 15, Colfax Ridgeview 15, Knoxville 11, Shelbyville 9, Orion 6, Pana 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, North-Mac 4, Dwight 3, Farmington 1, Carmi White County 1, Bishop McNamara 1, Breese Mater Dei 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Pts
|1. Lena-Winslow (10)
|115
|2. Camp Point Central (2)
|104
|3. Fulton
|76
|4. Forreston
|75
|5. Greenfield-Northwestern
|53
|6. Tuscola
|44
|7. Althoff Catholic
|33
|8.
|Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield
|30
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|25
|10. Dakota
|20
Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 19, St. Bede 8, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7, Galena 6, Aurora Christian 6, Stockton 6, Jacksonville Routt 5, Rockford Lutheran 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 4, Carrollton 3, Red Hill 1, Clifton Central 1, Madison 1, LeRoy 1.
