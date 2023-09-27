Colin Kaepernick and NY Jets
Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (14)(5-0)1491
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(5-0)1362
3. York(5-0)1203
4. Barrington(5-0)974
5. Maine South(4-1)885
6. Palatine(3-2)537
7. South Elgin(5-0)438
8. Minooka(5-0)3910
9. Naperville Central(4-1)21NR
10. Gurnee Warren(3-2)18NR

Others receiving votes: Huntley 16, Oswego 14, Aurora West 11, Naperville North 7, Glenbard West 6, O’Fallon 5, Bolingbrook 2.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (15)(5-0)1501
2. Hersey(5-0)1193
3. Batavia(4-1)1182
4. Normal Community(5-0)1024
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(4-1)815
6. Downers North(5-0)807
7. Edwardsville(5-0)656
8. Quincy(5-0)478
9. Brother Rice(3-2)2410
10. Hononegah(5-0)21NR

Others receiving votes: Prospect 8, Wheaton North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (10)(3-2)1361
2. Kankakee (4)(5-0)1242
3. Geneva(5-0)1124
4. Washington(4-1)817
5. Cary-Grove(4-1)685
6. Lake Zurich(4-1)613
7. Dunlap(5-0)4410
8. Oak Park (Fenwick)(4-1)407
9. Normal West(4-1)359
10. Belvidere North(4-1)20NR

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 17, Lake Forest 16, Thornton Fractional North 10, Lemont 9, Providence 9.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (13)(5-0)1391
2. Sycamore (1)(5-0)1252
3. Chicago (Morgan Park)(4-1)905
4. Carmel(4-1)684
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(4-1)646
6. Peoria(4-1)628
7. Glenbard South(5-0)519
8. Antioch(5-0)4610
9. St. Francis Wheaton(3-2)33NR
10. Joliet Catholic(3-2)313

Others receiving votes: Morton 23, Mahomet-Seymour 15, Highland 9, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (9)(5-0)1261
2. IC Catholic (4)(5-0)1152
3. Morris(5-0)1013
4. Richmond-Burton(5-0)914
5. Rockford Boylan(5-0)735
6. Mt. Zion(5-0)606
7. Carterville(5-0)497
8. Murphysboro(5-0)368
9. Geneseo(5-0)359
10. St. Laurence(4-1)1910

Others receiving votes: Coal City 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 2, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Byron (11)(5-0)1281
2. Montini (2)(5-0)1182
3. Princeton(4-1)824
4. Wilmington(4-1)805
5. St. Joseph-Ogden(4-1)593
6. Stanford Olympia(4-1)577
7. Durand-Pecatonica(5-0)548
8. Roxana(5-0)4910
9. Williamsville(4-1)449
10. DuQuoin(5-0)19NR

Others receiving votes: Greenville 18, Mt. Carmel 5, Chicago (Phillips) 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13)(5-0)1301
2. Downs Tri-Valley(5-0)1122
3. Seneca(5-0)983
4. Bloomington Central Catholic(5-0)925
5. Knoxville(5-0)617
6. Johnston City(5-0)586
7. Shelbyville(5-0)399
8. Athens(4-1)364
9. Rockridge(4-1)328
10. Momence(5-0)18NR

Others receiving votes: Farmington 12, Woodstock Marian 10, Westville 6, Nashville 5, Breese Mater Dei 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (13)(5-0)1301
2. Forreston(5-0)1062
3. Camp Point Central(5-0)1013
4. Morrison(5-0)90T4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern(5-0)64T4
6. Althoff Catholic(4-1)586
7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)(4-1)537
8. Carrollton(5-0)258
9. Fulton(3-2)2310
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield(5-0)169

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Stark County 10, Hope Academy 9, Casey-Westfield 8, LeRoy 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, St. Bede 1.

