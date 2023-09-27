Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (14)
|(5-0)
|149
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(5-0)
|136
|2
|3. York
|(5-0)
|120
|3
|4. Barrington
|(5-0)
|97
|4
|5. Maine South
|(4-1)
|88
|5
|6. Palatine
|(3-2)
|53
|7
|7. South Elgin
|(5-0)
|43
|8
|8. Minooka
|(5-0)
|39
|10
|9. Naperville Central
|(4-1)
|21
|NR
|10. Gurnee Warren
|(3-2)
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Huntley 16, Oswego 14, Aurora West 11, Naperville North 7, Glenbard West 6, O’Fallon 5, Bolingbrook 2.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (15)
|(5-0)
|150
|1
|2. Hersey
|(5-0)
|119
|3
|3. Batavia
|(4-1)
|118
|2
|4. Normal Community
|(5-0)
|102
|4
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(4-1)
|81
|5
|6. Downers North
|(5-0)
|80
|7
|7. Edwardsville
|(5-0)
|65
|6
|8. Quincy
|(5-0)
|47
|8
|9. Brother Rice
|(3-2)
|24
|10
|10. Hononegah
|(5-0)
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prospect 8, Wheaton North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (10)
|(3-2)
|136
|1
|2. Kankakee (4)
|(5-0)
|124
|2
|3. Geneva
|(5-0)
|112
|4
|4. Washington
|(4-1)
|81
|7
|5. Cary-Grove
|(4-1)
|68
|5
|6. Lake Zurich
|(4-1)
|61
|3
|7. Dunlap
|(5-0)
|44
|10
|8. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(4-1)
|40
|7
|9. Normal West
|(4-1)
|35
|9
|10. Belvidere North
|(4-1)
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 17, Lake Forest 16, Thornton Fractional North 10, Lemont 9, Providence 9.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (13)
|(5-0)
|139
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|(5-0)
|125
|2
|3. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(4-1)
|90
|5
|4. Carmel
|(4-1)
|68
|4
|5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(4-1)
|64
|6
|6. Peoria
|(4-1)
|62
|8
|7. Glenbard South
|(5-0)
|51
|9
|8. Antioch
|(5-0)
|46
|10
|9. St. Francis Wheaton
|(3-2)
|33
|NR
|10. Joliet Catholic
|(3-2)
|31
|3
Others receiving votes: Morton 23, Mahomet-Seymour 15, Highland 9, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (9)
|(5-0)
|126
|1
|2. IC Catholic (4)
|(5-0)
|115
|2
|3. Morris
|(5-0)
|101
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton
|(5-0)
|91
|4
|5. Rockford Boylan
|(5-0)
|73
|5
|6. Mt. Zion
|(5-0)
|60
|6
|7. Carterville
|(5-0)
|49
|7
|8. Murphysboro
|(5-0)
|36
|8
|9. Geneseo
|(5-0)
|35
|9
|10. St. Laurence
|(4-1)
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: Coal City 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 2, Breese Central 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Byron (11)
|(5-0)
|128
|1
|2. Montini (2)
|(5-0)
|118
|2
|3. Princeton
|(4-1)
|82
|4
|4. Wilmington
|(4-1)
|80
|5
|5. St. Joseph-Ogden
|(4-1)
|59
|3
|6. Stanford Olympia
|(4-1)
|57
|7
|7. Durand-Pecatonica
|(5-0)
|54
|8
|8. Roxana
|(5-0)
|49
|10
|9. Williamsville
|(4-1)
|44
|9
|10. DuQuoin
|(5-0)
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenville 18, Mt. Carmel 5, Chicago (Phillips) 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (13)
|(5-0)
|130
|1
|2. Downs Tri-Valley
|(5-0)
|112
|2
|3. Seneca
|(5-0)
|98
|3
|4. Bloomington Central Catholic
|(5-0)
|92
|5
|5. Knoxville
|(5-0)
|61
|7
|6. Johnston City
|(5-0)
|58
|6
|7. Shelbyville
|(5-0)
|39
|9
|8. Athens
|(4-1)
|36
|4
|9. Rockridge
|(4-1)
|32
|8
|10. Momence
|(5-0)
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Farmington 12, Woodstock Marian 10, Westville 6, Nashville 5, Breese Mater Dei 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (13)
|(5-0)
|130
|1
|2. Forreston
|(5-0)
|106
|2
|3. Camp Point Central
|(5-0)
|101
|3
|4. Morrison
|(5-0)
|90
|T4
|5. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(5-0)
|64
|T4
|6. Althoff Catholic
|(4-1)
|58
|6
|7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)
|(4-1)
|53
|7
|8. Carrollton
|(5-0)
|25
|8
|9. Fulton
|(3-2)
|23
|10
|10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield
|(5-0)
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Stark County 10, Hope Academy 9, Casey-Westfield 8, LeRoy 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, St. Bede 1.