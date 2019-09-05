Imperfect Big 12 start even after all 10 teams win openers

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Imperfect Big 12 start even after all 10 teams win openers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

The Big 12 is off to an imperfect start, even though every team won its opener for the first time since 2012.

West Virginia got outgained by James Madison, and Kansas needed a touchdown in the final 2 ½ minutes to beat another FCS team in Les Miles’ return to coaching. Iowa State, ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since 1978 and a trendy pick by some to make the Big 12 championship game, needed triple overtime to avoid a third loss in seven seasons to instate FCS team Northern Iowa.

“If it was different where it was an attitude issue or an effort issue, then I think there would be a great concern,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Maybe there’s some detail things that weren’t right that you’re still able to overcome the lack of detail with attitude, effort and leadership, and making some plays when you needed to make them. It’s certainly great to be able to teach from that and grow from that.”

Even though TCU won by 32 points and scored on all seven chances inside the 20, the Horned Frogs had to settle for field goals six times against a SWAC school coming off a two-win season with a porous defense.

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

Fourth-ranked Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were suspect at times on defense, both allowing more than 30 points. Houston’s 241 yards rushing against the Sooners were 69 more than any other Big 12 team allowed. The Cowboys, the only team that played a Power Five opponent, allowed 448 total yards and five touchdowns to Oregon State, which won only three games the last two seasons.

All that ultimately mattered was that every team won, and all 10 coaches got to see how their teams responded in a game.

“You’ve got so much that you can coach off of, and all of the different situations that come up, and you learn so much about your team,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “The other thing is everybody’s going to overreact to good and bad in the first week. ... The key, whether it was great or whether it was terrible, or somewhere in between, is just continuing to improve.”

No other FBS or FCS conference had every team start 1-0.

The Big 12 became a 10-team league in 2011, and the opening weekend that year was the only other time every team played and won on the same weekend. In 2012, the first season of the current 10-team structure when TCU and West Virginia came into the league, all nine teams that played on the first weekend won, and the Horned Frogs won their opener at home the next week.

Iowa State and TCU now have an early open date and time to address issues before playing again Sept. 14, both against Big Ten teams. The Cyclones host Iowa, and TCU goes to Minnesota.

“We would be foolish to even remotely put any time into our thoughts of game two, when it’s so early in the season and there’s so much good videotape from this past Saturday,” Campbell said.

Kansas, after a 24-17 win over Indiana State, is home again Saturday against Coastal Carolina, a Sun Belt Conference team displaced this week by Hurricane Dorian

“At this point, it’s a lot easier to teach off of those experiences where you came close to finishing second, but you won,” said Miles, who won a national title with LSU before taking over a Jayhawks team that won only 23 games without a winning season the previous decade.

After six Big 12 teams opened against FCS teams, the number of lower-division opponents drops to two this week. Oklahoma hosts South Dakota, and Oklahoma State plays its home opener against McNeese State.

There are two games Saturday against the SEC — a top 10 matchup when No. 6 LSU travels to No. 9 Texas. West Virginia goes to Missouri after the Mountaineers had conference lows of 20 points, 34 yards rushing and 294 total yards in their first game under new coach Neal Brown.

“We did not play very well in a number of positions, in several different categories, but we did find a way to win. I think that’s important. I think it says something about our kids,” said Brown, a former offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and Kentucky. “We’ve got to learn from the mistakes we made, because we’ll get exposed versus the rest of our schedule if we do some of the same things.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25