FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Inconsistent QB Franks an X-factor for Florida, Mullen

By MARK LONG
 
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Feleipe Franks’ offseason included the typical work — lifting weights, throwing with receivers, studying film — and some unique adventures in his backyard.

Franks and his four housemates, including a pair of 300-pound offensive linemen, organized “a little wrassling” in their pool. The rules were simple: First to get pushed, pulled, dragged or carried into the deep end and then fully submerged loses.

Franks more than held his own in the friendly competitions, showing toughness and tenacity. Florida is counting on the same from its starting quarterback this season.

And if Franks is good, the Gators could be great.

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior from Crawfordville is the ultimate X-factor in Gainesville. It’s an odd dynamic considering he’s a two-year starter and played the best football of his career down the stretch in 2018. But it’s a reality for the Gators in coach Dan Mullen’s second season.

“The biggest thing for him is consistency,” said Mullen, whose team finished 10-3 in 2018. “He has a much better grasp of the offense. But just his constant, his leadership.

“Is he making everyone around him better? Not just by the plays that he makes, just his presence, how he talks to guys, how he leads them between series, all those things. That’s the constant things that we work on.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Franks was on the verge of getting benched for the fifth time in less than two seasons. He was vilified by fans, openly questioned by two different head coaches and mistrusted by teammates.

Self-doubt was a problem, too.

But his play late last season seemed to silence critics and solidify his starting spot. After shushing the home crowd during a victory against South Carolina in November, Franks was responsible for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions over the final 13 quarters of the season. He finished the season with 24 touchdown passes, seven rushing scores and six interceptions — the best numbers any Florida QB has posted since 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow graduated more than a decade ago.

Franks showed signs of progress and became an effective runner in Mullen’s spread-option offense. But can he take the next step — improving his leadership and his accuracy? His performance in those pool bouts proved he’s up for a challenge.

“It doesn’t matter to me what people think, but I think I’m one of the best,” Franks said. “That’s just me having confidence in myself. At the end of the day, my performance on the field is going to tell. . Only time can tell.”

Here are some other things to know about Florida, which begins the season Aug. 24 against in-state rival Miami in Orlando:

TALENT ABOUNDS

The Gators have their most talent in nearly a decade. Running back Lamical Perine averaged 6.2 yards a carry in 2018 behind a shaky offensive line. Receivers Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes are experienced playmakers. Pass-rushers Jabari Zuniga, Adam Shuler and Jonathan Greenard should provide plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. And C.J. Henderson, Marco Wilson and Trey Dean are arguably the best cornerback trio in the Southeastern Conference, maybe even the country.

DAUNTING SCHEDULE

Florida’s schedule might biggest challenge to improving on last year’s 10-win season.

The Gators open against the Hurricanes, who have won seven of the last eight in the once-heated series. They also have road games against Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Missouri, home games against Auburn and Florida State, and a daunting test against rival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have won two straight in the series, outscoring Florida 78-24 and proving to be the team to beat in the SEC’s Eastern Division.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN

Florida is replacing four starters on its offensive line, making it the main position of concern heading into the season.

Last year’s unit, which had three guys selected in the NFL draft, helped produce the 10th-best rushing offense in school history. The Gators average 213.2 yards a game on the ground and allowed 18 sacks, which ranked 20th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Now, though, Florida will rely on returning center Nick Buchanan (12 career starts), left guard Brett Heggie (7), left tackle Stone Forsythe (3), right guard Christopher Bleich and right tackle Jean Delance.

“The biggest thing with all these guys is just confidence in themselves,” line coach John Hevesy said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25