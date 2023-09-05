AP Top 25 Poll
Biden awards Medal of Honor
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce injured
United equipment outage
‘Stop Cop City’ indictments

Indiana High School Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis(10)3-02881
2. Brownsburg(2)3-02602
3. Center Grove(3)2-12323
4. Hamilton Southeastern-3-02124
5. Indpls Cathedral-2-11586
6. Fishers-3-01507
7. Westfield-3-01485
8. Crown Point-3-0909
9. Lawrence North-3-038NR
10. Carmel-2-130NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(15)3-03001
2. Bloomington South-3-02643
3. Valparaiso-2-12025
4. Whiteland-2-11846
5. Bloomington North-3-01627
6. Plainfield-3-01508
7. Merrillville-2-11382
8. Mishawaka-2-19010
9. Decatur Central-2-1664
10. Lafayette Harrison-2-162NR

Other news
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, holds a plaque demarcating Indigenous Lands, next to the President of the National Indigenous Foundation Joenia Wapichana, left, and the Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara, during during ceremony to commemorate Amazon Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In the battle against Amazon deforestation, Brazil offers cash rewards to municipalities
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Putin addressed the nation after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion after reaching Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city, home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Declaraciones de Putin en rueda de prensa reciente son tergiversadas
Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Connor Bedard, the number one overall draft pick, laces his skates during the NHL Players Association rookie showcase, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Connor Bedard takes another step toward making his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks

Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(13)3-02941
2. Ev. Reitz-3-02482
3. Kokomo-3-02343
4. NorthWood(2)3-02224
5. Ev. Memorial-3-01685
6. Greenfield-3-01149
7. Columbia City-3-01108
8. Indpls Roncalli-1-2686
9. New Palestine-1-25410
10. Indpls Brebeuf-2-144NR

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. E. Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(15)3-03001
2. Guerin Catholic-3-02522
3. Heritage Hills-3-01826
4. Western Boone-3-01803
5. Lawrenceburg-2-11564
6. W. Lafayette-2-11525
7. Hanover Central-3-01247
8. Gibson Southern-2-1948
9. Oak Hill-3-066NR
10. Tri-West-2-1509

Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Scecina(13)3-02883
2. Brownstown(2)3-02425
3. LaVille-3-01928
4. Triton Central-2-11901
5. Bluffton-3-017810
6. Linton-2-11522
7. N. Posey-3-0136NR
8. Eastbrook-2-1824
9. Ev. Mater Dei-1-2546
10. Andrean-1-246NR

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)3-03001
2. Adams Central-3-02702
3. Carroll (Flora)-3-02304
4. S. Putnam-3-02045
5. Providence-3-01567
6. Indpls Park Tudor-3-01208
7. N. Judson-2-11043
8. Sheridan-2-1909
9. N. Decatur-2-14810
10. W. Washington-3-034NR

Others receiving votes: S. Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Clinton Prairie 16. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Tri 4.

_____