Indiana High School Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and rating points:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. Indpls Ben Davis
|(7)
|1-0
|292
|2. Indpls Cathedral
|(4)
|1-0
|274
|3. Center Grove
|(4)
|0-1
|258
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|(2)
|1-0
|248
|5. Brownsburg
|-
|1-0
|216
|6. Westfield
|-
|1-0
|160
|7. Carmel
|-
|1-0
|124
|8. Fishers
|-
|1-0
|98
|9. Penn
|-
|1-0
|82
|10. Crown Point
|-
|1-0
|46
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 36. Homestead 14. Lawrence Central 10. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Noblesville 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(13)
|1-0
|326
|2. Whiteland
|(2)
|1-0
|306
|3. Merrillville
|(2)
|1-0
|268
|4. Bloomington South
|-
|1-0
|236
|5. Mishawaka
|-
|1-0
|196
|6. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|1-0
|158
|7. Valparaiso
|(1)
|0-1
|136
|8. Decatur Central
|-
|1-0
|108
|9. Bloomington North
|-
|1-0
|58
|10. Concord
|-
|1-0
|44
Others receiving votes: Franklin 38. Plainfield 38. Ev. North 34. Ft. Wayne North 26. LaPorte 4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 2. Castle 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. E. Central
|(13)
|1-0
|350
|2. Indpls Roncalli
|(3)
|1-0
|316
|3. Ev. Reitz
|-
|1-0
|262
|4. NorthWood
|(2)
|1-0
|222
|5. Kokomo
|-
|1-0
|184
|6. New Palestine
|-
|0-1
|170
|7. Ev. Memorial
|-
|1-0
|122
|8. Northridge
|-
|1-0
|86
|9. Columbia City
|-
|1-0
|72
|10. Greenfield
|-
|1-0
|46
Others receiving votes: Hobart 38. Indpls Brebeuf 34. New Prairie 24. Leo 14. Martinsville 14. E. Noble 8. Mississinewa 6. Mooresville 6. Northview 6.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(18)
|1-0
|360
|2. Guerin Catholic
|-
|1-0
|274
|3. Tri-West
|-
|1-0
|228
|4. Western Boone
|-
|1-0
|168
|5. Lawrenceburg
|-
|0-1
|152
|6. W. Lafayette
|-
|0-1
|144
|7. Hanover Central
|-
|1-0
|142
|8. Heritage Hills
|-
|1-0
|124
|9. Gibson Southern
|-
|0-1
|116
|10. Oak Hill
|-
|1-0
|94
Others receiving votes: Yorktown 58. Danville 30. Owen Valley 24. Peru 14. Monrovia 14. Southridge 12. Delta 8. Charlestown 8. Knox 8. Fairfield 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. Ev. Mater Dei
|(15)
|1-0
|340
|2. Triton Central
|(3)
|1-0
|288
|3. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|1-0
|224
|4. Linton
|-
|1-0
|220
|5. Indpls Scecina
|-
|1-0
|206
|6. Eastbrook
|-
|1-0
|184
|7. Brownstown
|-
|1-0
|110
|8. Andrean
|-
|0-1
|104
|9. LaVille
|-
|1-0
|70
|10. Ft. Wayne Luers
|-
|0-1
|58
Others receiving votes: Rochester 46. Heritage Christian 44. N. Posey 36. Bluffton 26. Eastside 16. S. Vermillion 6. Sullivan 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(17)
|1-0
|340
|2. Adams Central
|-
|1-0
|306
|3. N. Judson
|-
|1-0
|250
|4. N. Decatur
|-
|1-0
|216
|5. Carroll (Flora)
|-
|1-0
|180
|6. S. Putnam
|-
|1-0
|150
|7. Providence
|-
|1-0
|104
|8. S. Adams
|-
|1-0
|102
|9. Indpls Park Tudor
|-
|1-0
|90
|10. Sheridan
|-
|0-1
|52
Others receiving votes: Triton 30. Tri 26. W. Washington 8. Pioneer 6. Madison-Grant 6. Covenant Christian 4.<