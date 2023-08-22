GOP debate
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
8 people rescued from cable car
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana High School Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and rating points:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Indpls Ben Davis(7)1-0292
2. Indpls Cathedral(4)1-0274
3. Center Grove(4)0-1258
4. Hamilton Southeastern(2)1-0248
5. Brownsburg-1-0216
6. Westfield-1-0160
7. Carmel-1-0124
8. Fishers-1-098
9. Penn-1-082
10. Crown Point-1-046

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 36. Homestead 14. Lawrence Central 10. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Noblesville 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(13)1-0326
2. Whiteland(2)1-0306
3. Merrillville(2)1-0268
4. Bloomington South-1-0236
5. Mishawaka-1-0196
6. Lafayette Harrison-1-0158
7. Valparaiso(1)0-1136
8. Decatur Central-1-0108
9. Bloomington North-1-058
10. Concord-1-044

Other news
This photo provided by the Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management taken early Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023, in Mooresville, N.C., shows the rubble of a home that collapsed. Iredell County Emergency Management said in a Tuesday news release that emergency officials responded to the home after a reported explosion and collapse and that one person was injured and another person was found dead in the debris. (Kent Greene/Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management via AP)
Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in apparent explosion at North Carolina home
FILE — Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, second from right, is escorted to a vehicle by FBI personnel outside an FBI office, in Melville, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2015. Burke, 58, who served federal prison time for beating a suspect, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, for allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself at a public park in Farmingdale, on New York's Long Island. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP, File)
Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe arrested on sexual misconduct charges
FILE - King Pele Avenue surrounds Maracana stadium, after it was renamed as a tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 4, 2022. The administrator of the Maracana Stadium said on Aug. 22, 2023 it will close for pitch renovations. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
Maracana Stadium to close for field recovery, hosts Copa Libertadores final in November

Others receiving votes: Franklin 38. Plainfield 38. Ev. North 34. Ft. Wayne North 26. LaPorte 4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 2. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. E. Central(13)1-0350
2. Indpls Roncalli(3)1-0316
3. Ev. Reitz-1-0262
4. NorthWood(2)1-0222
5. Kokomo-1-0184
6. New Palestine-0-1170
7. Ev. Memorial-1-0122
8. Northridge-1-086
9. Columbia City-1-072
10. Greenfield-1-046

Others receiving votes: Hobart 38. Indpls Brebeuf 34. New Prairie 24. Leo 14. Martinsville 14. E. Noble 8. Mississinewa 6. Mooresville 6. Northview 6.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Indpls Chatard(18)1-0360
2. Guerin Catholic-1-0274
3. Tri-West-1-0228
4. Western Boone-1-0168
5. Lawrenceburg-0-1152
6. W. Lafayette-0-1144
7. Hanover Central-1-0142
8. Heritage Hills-1-0124
9. Gibson Southern-0-1116
10. Oak Hill-1-094

Others receiving votes: Yorktown 58. Danville 30. Owen Valley 24. Peru 14. Monrovia 14. Southridge 12. Delta 8. Charlestown 8. Knox 8. Fairfield 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Ev. Mater Dei(15)1-0340
2. Triton Central(3)1-0288
3. Lafayette Catholic-1-0224
4. Linton-1-0220
5. Indpls Scecina-1-0206
6. Eastbrook-1-0184
7. Brownstown-1-0110
8. Andrean-0-1104
9. LaVille-1-070
10. Ft. Wayne Luers-0-158

Others receiving votes: Rochester 46. Heritage Christian 44. N. Posey 36. Bluffton 26. Eastside 16. S. Vermillion 6. Sullivan 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Indpls Lutheran(17)1-0340
2. Adams Central-1-0306
3. N. Judson-1-0250
4. N. Decatur-1-0216
5. Carroll (Flora)-1-0180
6. S. Putnam-1-0150
7. Providence-1-0104
8. S. Adams-1-0102
9. Indpls Park Tudor-1-090
10. Sheridan-0-152

Others receiving votes: Triton 30. Tri 26. W. Washington 8. Pioneer 6. Madison-Grant 6. Covenant Christian 4.<