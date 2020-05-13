Indiana legislator accused of racist Facebook post, again

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Indiana legislator accused of racist Facebook post, again

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A white Indiana state lawmaker who was accused of posting something racist on Facebook last year is defending himself again after he posted a meme that showed black children in diapers dancing with the caption, “We gon’ get free money!”

Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas, of Seymour, said Tuesday that he took the stock photo that he posted on his Facebook page Monday from a meme generator and contended that the language simply reflects how he and other people talk.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it. People who want to find racism are going to find racism in anything,” Lucas, who has represented the state’s 69th District since 2012, told the Indianapolis Star.

Jeannine Lee Lake, a black woman who is running as a Democrat against U.S. Rep. Greg Pence in the heavily Republican 6th Congressional District, was among several people who denounced Lucas’ post this week as racist.

Other news
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

“It makes me want to cry,” she said. “And that’s the truth. I’m just amazed. He’s a leader in our state. This is not Indiana. It’s not the best of Indiana, certainly. And it’s sickening.”

Lucas posted the meme before Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a new coronavirus aid package totaling more than $3 trillion. The proposal includes nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to Americans.

Lucas then posted two new memes Tuesday using the same contentious caption from his initial post. One displayed a photo of himself wearing an oversized cowboy hat. The other showed white children with missing teeth.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston on Wednesday said in a news release that he spoke with Lucas and expressed his disappointment.

“The post is unacceptable and I don’t condone it,” he said.

Jake Oakman, a spokesman for the state’s Republican Party, echoed Huston’s sentiments.

“Anyone who has followed Jim Lucas for any amount of time knows he speaks only for himself. His views are entirely his alone,” Oakman said.

This isn’t the first time Lucas has been accused of posting something racist online. Last year, he posted a picture of a gallows with two nooses under a WISH-TV Facebook story about a black man pleading guilty to rape.