FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana, Purdue keep focus on football during home stretch

By MICHAEL MAROT
 
Share

Indiana coach Tom Allen understands the challenges his team faces this weekend.

No. 4 Michigan is the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team and the one most likely to carry the conference banner into the College Football Playoff if anyone does. The Wolverines have won nine straight since losing to No. 3 Notre Dame and need another win to set up a showdown with No. 9 Ohio State for a ticket to the Big Ten championship game.

Allen, of course, also knows the refrain echoing throughout his home state: Indiana hasn’t won at Michigan since 1967.

None of it matters to the Hoosiers, who ended a four-game losing streak Saturday and now need one more win to become bowl-eligible.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

“We changed our schedule for the very purpose of being at our best in weeks nine, 10, 11 and 12,” Allen said Monday. “We really felt like last year for multiple reasons, it wasn’t just one thing, but for multiple reasons we kind of ran out of juice and did not have the same energy at the end.”

Saturday’s victory over Maryland should give the Hoosiers (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) more than just an energy boost.

They desperately needed a home win to build some momentum for the home stretch and to give themselves a realistic chance of becoming bowl-eligible for the third time in four years.

Allen made points perfectly clear to his players last week when he decided to discuss the postseason situation, something he did not do in 2017. Indiana responded to Allen’s message by using Steve Scott’s long run to set up a 42-yard field goal with 2:32 left and a force a late turnover to close out a crucial 34-32 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Now comes the harder part, winning No. 6 either at Michigan this weekend or at home against bitter rival Purdue in their home finale.

“Anxious for our guys to respond in the right way to be able to build off of this and take momentum into the biggest game of our season,” Allen said. “Our guys understand that.”

For programs like Indiana’s, this time of the season can be quite challenging as speculation runs rampant about bowl destinations and coaching changes.

Just ask Purdue (5-5, 4-3), which is in a similar predicament in part for a very different reason.

The Boilermakers also need one win to become bowl-eligible and host Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday before visiting Bloomington the following week for a potential winner-takes-all regular-season finale.

The chatter around Purdue became more complicated after Louisville fired coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday and Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm immediately jumped to the top of his alma mater’s wish list. Brohm was peppered with questions about the opening Monday and tried to downplay the rumors emanating from his hometown.

“I have a job, and we’ve got work to do, and a lot of it. We’re going to put forth the effort to do that,” Brohm said. “We’ve got a tough opponent this week, and then we’ve got to go to IU, and we’re going to have to play well, and we’re going to have to play much better than we did last week. So I’m going to stay focused on that, and I’m very appreciative of the job I have right now.”

Brohm has become a frequently mentioned candidate on the coaching carrousel, especially after beating expectations each of his first two seasons at Purdue. Last year, he led the Boilermakers to a bowl game victory and last month Purdue blew out Ohio State in one of this season’s most shocking upsets.

But Allen, like Brohm, has only one goal this week: Beating a good opponent this weekend so they don’t have to fret over the stakes next weekend.

“We know what they’ve accomplished this year,” Allen said, describing Michigan. “They’re really playing at a high level, and coach (Jim) Harbaugh’s got them doing a lot of great things. So great opportunity, great challenge this weekend.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25