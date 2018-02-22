FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana State beats Evansville 58-53

 
Share

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Barnes scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Indiana State beat Evansville 58-53 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series against the Purple Aces.

Qiydar Davis added 12 points for the Sycamores (12-17, 7-10 Missouri Valley Conference), who shot just 28.8 percent from the field but made eight 3-pointers, including five by Barnes.

Ryan Taylor’s jumper put Evansville up 39-37, but Demonte Ojinnaka’s 3 put Indiana State up for good, 40-39, and the Sycamores led by as many as six points. The Purple Aces closed to 56-53 on Taylor’s 3 with 13 seconds to go, but Barnes sealed it with two from the line.

The game was tied at 21 at halftime after neither team shot better than 26.7 percent.

Taylor scored 30 points and Dainius Chatkevicius had 10 boards for Evansville (16-14, 6-11), which has lost four straight.