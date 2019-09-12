Indians likely without All-Star reliever Hand for key series

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indians likely without All-Star reliever Hand for key series

By JOE REEDY
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have dealt with plenty of injuries and adversity this season. They will be dealing with more going into a key series.

All-Star closer Brad Hand was sent back to Cleveland on Wednesday for an MRI on his left arm. Manager Terry Francona said after the Indians’ 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that the MRI on the left-hander was clean.

However, Francona added that Hand — who is second in the AL with 34 saves — will likely not be available for this weekend’s series against AL Central leader Minnesota.

The Indians trailed the Twins by 6½ games a week ago, but have cut the margin to four after winning five of six on the road. They took two of three last weekend in Minnesota.

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

Despite all the setbacks, the Indians are just a half-game out of a postseason spot. They trail Oakland for the second AL wild card and are one game behind Tampa Bay.

“He wasn’t going to pitch (Wednesday) so rather than wait we sent him back on the red-eye last night,” Francona said. “We have to build him back up. That will be determined by how he feels when he shows up Friday.”

The Indians wanted Hand checked because his velocity had been decreasing the past couple outings. He is 6-4 with a 3.34 ERA but has struggled since the All-Star break. Four of his five blown saves have come since July 12 and he has a 5.68 ERA during the second half.

Opposing hitters are batting .321 against Hand compared to .200 the first half of the season. Four of the six home runs he has allowed have come in the past two months.

“He’s had a tired arm. He hasn’t been bouncing back,” Francona said. “We’ll have to piece things together the next day or two but hopefully it is not more than that. When you start having an MRI on someone who has thrown as much as he has though and it comes back that clean it makes you feel good.”

It appears as if it will be reliever by committee during the weekend. Nick Wittgren, Oliver Perez and Adam Cimber each got one out during the ninth inning on Wednesday. Cimber struck out Albert Pujols with a runner on first for his first major league save.

Hand’s struggles are the latest in what has been a year of challenges. The Indians are without ace Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco continues to work his way back from leukemia treatment and Trevor Bauer was traded near the deadline.

Outfielder Tyler Naquin is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on Aug. 30 and star third baseman Jose Ramirez might not be back due to a broken bone in his wrist.

“We’ve been fighting all year with injuries. This might be an opportunity for someone to step up,” Perez said. “Every game is going to be like game seven and we have to do everything we can.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

JOE REEDY
JOE REEDY
Sports writer based in Los Angeles.