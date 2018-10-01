FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indians prepared with Kluber and Carrasco to open ALDS

By MARC BOWMAN
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland manager Terry Francona confirmed Sunday the club would open its American League Division Series in Houston on Friday with reigning Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in Game 1.

Carlos Carrasco is set for Game 2.

Both hurlers finished the season among the top 10 in the league in ERA, wins and strikeouts.

Kluber was 1-0 with 17 strikeouts and two runs allowed in two starts against Houston this year. Carrasco split two decisions while allowing three homers in his two starts against the Astros.

Other news
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa

“He threw the ball really well,” Francona said of Carrasco’s limited final start Sunday. “Good changeup and breaking ball. I think he’s situated in a really good place heading to the playoffs.”

Francona would not identify the expected starter for Game 3 in Cleveland on Oct. 8.

Kluber (20-7) looks forward to getting the postseason started.

“Ever since we clinched the division and knew we were going to be playing in the postseason, I think as much as you want to still go out and win these (final regular-season) games you know there’s that at the end of the road,” he said. “After (Sunday’s regular-season finale) we’ll start preparing for the Astros and hopefully a couple more teams after that.”

Carrasco (17-10) is prepared for Saturday’s start.

“Everybody celebrated (when we clinched),” he said. “But I never stopped doing my work. I just worked hard, trying to do my best to get ready for the postseason. I got experience last year in New York. I think I’ve just got to prepare myself the same way I’ve been doing for the season.”

Carrasco likes the Indians’ chances.

“I think we have a pretty good chance,” he said. “Starting on Friday and we go from there, so one game at a time. But I think this team is really good.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports