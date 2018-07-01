FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iniesta retires from Spain after World Cup loss to Russia

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Andres Iniesta, the elegant midfielder who was a symbol of Spain’s golden generation, retired from international soccer following the team’s loss to Russia in a penalty shootout at the World Cup on Sunday.

With his precise passes and clever playmaking, Iniesta was a key piece of the Spanish team that dominated soccer not so long ago. But his skills couldn’t keep Spain from avoiding another disappointing elimination — the team’s third in a row at a major tournament.

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, had already hinted this would be his final tournament with the national team, and he confirmed his retirement after the last-16 match in Moscow.

“The reality is that this was my last match with the national team,” the 34-year-old Iniesta said. “On a personal level, it’s the end of a wonderful phase. Sometimes the endings are not how you dreamed them.”

Other news
Fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup

Iniesta was surprisingly benched to start the game against Russia, but came on in the second half with the score level at 1-1. His presence helped Spain improve, giving it more depth in midfield, but it wasn’t enough for the team to break the deadlock. The score remained 1-1 after extra time and Russia went on to win 4-3 on penalties to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

“It’s the coach who makes the decisions,” Iniesta said. “He thought it was the best thing to do. In the end it was cruel to lose in penalties like that.”

Iniesta, who struggled physically in recent years, converted Spain’s first penalty in the shootout with what was his last ever shot at a World Cup. Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion and Iago Aspas eventually missed their shots and Russia prevailed.

“Overall, this is definitely the saddest day of my career,” said Iniesta, who made 131 matches for Spain.

In addition to scoring the World Cup’s winning goal in 2010, Iniesta had also been key for Spain when it won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships with its tiki-taka style modeled on Barcelona’s ball-possession game.

Earlier this year, Iniesta had already announced his retirement from Barcelona after 16 highly successful seasons with the Spanish club. He later signed with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Defender Gerard Pique may also have played his final match with Spain. He had said before the tournament started that he would be retiring after the tournament in Russia.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni