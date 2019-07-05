FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Intel, Rio Tinto fall; Deutsche Bank, NorthStar Realty rise

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Bank of America Corp., up 21 cents to $29.26

Financial stocks bucked the overall downward trend in the market and rose along with bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher rates on loans.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., up 45 cents to $16.90

The office property real estate investment trust agreed to be acquired by AXA Investment Managers.

Rio Tinto PLC, down $3.26 to $60.05

The price of iron ore plunged after the China Securities Journal said Beijing is investigating a recent spike in prices.

Intel Corp., down 44 cents to $48.08

Chipmakers fell after Korean electronics giant Samsung warned of lower demand for memory chips.

Deutsche Bank AG, up 22 cents to $8.03

News outlets reported that the chief of investment banking for the troubled German bank, Garth Ritchie, will depart.

Amazon.com Inc., up $3.91 to $1,942.91

The Wall Street Journal reported that British competition regulators are reviewing the company’s investment in Deliveroo, a food-delivery startup.

Qualcomm Inc., up 3 cents to $76.66

Reuters reported that a U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled against an effort by the chipmaker to block the implementation of a sweeping antitrust ruling against it.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 2 cents to $11.29

Mining company stocks fell as the prices for gold, silver and copper declined.