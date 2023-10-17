Charlotte FC takes shutout streak into matchup with Inter Miami

Charlotte FC (9-11-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-17-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF +148, Charlotte FC +156, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC heads into a matchup with Inter Miami after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Miami is 7-13-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 0-6-3 when it scores only one goal.

Charlotte is 7-8-9 in Eastern Conference games. Karol Swiderski leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals. Charlotte has scored 42.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored nine goals with two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Swiderski has scored 12 goals and added six assists for Charlotte. Brandt Bronico has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Charlotte: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Jordi Alba (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.