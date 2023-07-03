Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Inter Miami hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
Columbus Crew (10-6-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-13-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +134, Inter Miami CF +187, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami faces the Columbus Crew in conference action.

Miami is 5-10-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 3-9 record in one-goal matches.

The Crew are 6-5-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew have a 4-0-0 record in games they score more than two goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has five goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored eight goals with seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 2-7-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Milos Degenek (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.