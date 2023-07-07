Inter Miami tries to end road losing streak in matchup with D.C. United

Inter Miami CF (5-13-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (8-9-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami visits D.C. United looking to stop a four-game road slide.

United is 6-7-4 in Eastern Conference games. Christian Benteke leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with eight goals. United has scored 30.

Miami is 5-10-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 31 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benteke has scored eight goals with one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has two goals over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has scored six goals and added one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Miami: 1-7-2, averaging one goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Kamal Miller (injured), Franco Negri (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured).

