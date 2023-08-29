Nashville brings losing streak into matchup with Inter Miami

Nashville SC (11-9-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (6-14-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF -189, Nashville SC +460, Draw +339; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville aims to stop a four-game losing streak when it plays Inter Miami.

Miami is 4-5-2 in home games. Miami has a 0-5-1 record when it scores just one goal.

Nashville is 3-7-3 on the road. Nashville is 3-5 in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Nashville won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has six goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has scored 13 goals with seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 1-6-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Nashville: 3-6-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

Nashville: Walker Zimmerman (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.