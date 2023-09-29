Government shutdown
New York City FC brings shutout streak into matchup against Inter Miami

By The Associated Press
 
New York City FC (8-10-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-15-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF -100, NYCFC +241, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with Inter Miami after securing three straight shutout wins.

Miami is 7-11-3 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 45 goals.

NYCFC is 6-7-10 in conference matchups. NYCFC is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 138 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored nine goals and added two assists for Miami. Robert Thomas Taylor has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pereira has six goals and four assists for NYCFC. Monsef Bakrar has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NYCFC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

NYCFC: Richard Ledezma (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.