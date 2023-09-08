Inter Miami takes home draw streak into matchup with Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (8-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (7-14-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF +118, Sporting Kansas City +202, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts Sporting Kansas City after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

Miami is 4-5-3 at home. Miami has a 6-1-2 record in games it records a pair of goals.

Sporting KC is 1-6-6 in road games. Sporting KC ranks 10th in the Western Conference giving up just 37 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has six goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Alan Pulido has 12 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 2-4-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Ian Fray (injured).

Sporting KC: Kortne Ford (injured), Stephen Afrifa (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.