FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

IOC lifts suspension on Kuwaiti Olympic body imposed in 2015

 
Share

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says it has fully lifted a suspension from Kuwait’s Olympic committee, imposed in 2015 when the national government passed a law that compromised the independence of sports bodies.

The suspension meant Kuwaitis at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics competed as an “Independent Olympic Athlete” without their national flag and anthem.

The IOC partially lifted the ban last year ahead of the Asian Games and Buenos Aires Youth Olympics, while awaiting new sports elections and a government promise not to interfere in Kuwait’s Olympic business.

Last weekend, the Kuwait Olympic Committee elected younger leaders and noted its “desire to usher in a new generation.”

The KOC’s secretary general is Husain al Musallam, a vice president of swimming governing body FINA and long-time aide to Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al Fahad al Sabah.

Sheikh Ahmad has suspended himself from IOC work pending his trial in Geneva in a forgery case. He denies wrongdoing.

The sheikh and al Musallam were identified in a U.S. federal court in 2017 as unindicted co-conspirators in a bribery case. A FIFA audit committee member from Guam pleaded guilty to taking payments from Kuwaiti officials seeking influence in soccer elections.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports