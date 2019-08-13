FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iowa loaded for 2019 as brutal road schedule looms

By LUKE MEREDITH
 
Share

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Even after losing a program-high four early entrants to the NFL, Iowa likely has enough talent to win the Big Ten West.

Whether the Hawkeyes can navigate a brutal schedule will determine whether they do so.

Iowa (9-4 in 2018) will feature a three-year starter at quarterback in Nate Stanley, a veteran offensive line anchored by future pro tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, a surprisingly talented group of receivers and a defense led by Big Ten sack leader A.J. Epenesa.

The Hawkeyes also have four road games against teams that went to bowl games a year ago and a fifth at resurgent Nebraska to close out the regular season.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

“We lost a lot of good players,” said coach Kirk Ferentz of a group led by first-round picks T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. “But I think we have some really good players coming back, and they’ll kind of be the guys that will have to lead the way.”

Iowa opens its season at home Aug. 31 against Miami (Ohio).

STANLEY’S TIME

Stanley is on pace to leave Iowa as the most statistically prolific quarterback in school history outside of Heisman Trophy runner-up Chuck Long. Stanley has thrown 52 touchdown passes against just 16 interceptions in his two seasons. With junior receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette expected to break out in 2019, Stanley could be poised to throw at least 30 TDs for the first time. One area where Stanley could improve, though, is accuracy. He completed 59.3% of his throws in 2018, ranking just 67th nationally.

EPENESA ENCORE

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Epenesa has been talked about as a possible top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft after racking up 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2018 while coming off the bench. If Epenesa can thrive as his snaps increase in a starting role, he should push for All-America honors.

“He’s done a lot of good things already, but now the challenge is to play 60, 70 snaps in a ballgame and play them all as well as he possibly can,” Ferentz said. “He works hard. He’s got a great attitude. There’s no reason to think he won’t be a better player this year.”

THE LINES

Like they typically are, the Hawkeyes should be stout along the line on both sides of the ball. In addition to Epenesa, the defensive line returns standouts Chaucey Golston and Cedrick Lattimore — and highly-touted junior college transfer Daviyon Nixon has finally landed on the depth chart. The offensive line features two of the Big Ten’s best tackles in Jackson and Wirfs, and redshirt freshman center Tyler Linderbaum has been a standout after switching to the offense in the offseason.

THE SCHEDULE

Remember when Iowa went 12-0 in the 2015 regular season only to be criticized for its easy schedule? That won’t be the case in 2019. The Hawkeyes play Iowa State, Michigan, defending West champion Northwestern, Wisconsin and the Huskers on the road.

“There (are) usually five to eight teams you can pretty much say, ‘Yeah, these guys will probably be in the top 20.’ After that it’s a jump ball,” Ferentz said. “I hope nobody is wasting too much time on it from our camp.”

PREDICTION

Iowa could finish anywhere between 7-5 and 10-2. Given the stability of Ferentz’s staff and his son Brian’s evolution as an offensive coordinator and play caller, the Hawkeyes will likely be closer to those 10 wins.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25