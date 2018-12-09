FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iowa State extends Campbell’s deal through 2024

By LUKE MEREDITH
 
Share

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have agreed to a contract extension through 2024, a sign that one of the hottest names in the annual coaching carousel is staying put.

The Cyclones announced Campbell’s extension on Sunday, also saying they will allocate an extra $1 million for assistant coaches and support staff.

Terms of Campbell’s new deal, which was agreed upon by Campbell and athletic director Jamie Pollard during a meeting on Friday, were not disclosed. But Campbell and Iowa State agreed to a 6-year, $22.5 million contract last November.

“We’re pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football,” Pollard said. “Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going.”

The No. 25 Cyclones (8-4) have posted back-to-back eight-win seasons, and their six victories in the Big 12 Conference were the most in school history. Iowa State’s third-place finish in the league was its best in 40 years.

Iowa State will close the season on Dec. 28 when it faces No. 12 Washington State (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl.

“Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football,” Campbell said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25