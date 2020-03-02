Iowa State’s Ashley Joens uses toughness to pile up points

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens uses toughness to pile up points

By ROB GRAY
 
Share

AMES, Iowa (AP) — When Ashley Joens squared off with her sisters in basketball, one ground rule existed.

No fouls.

The future Iowa State star and her four talented siblings would simply compete — no holds barred — as their father, Brian, looked on.

“He wouldn’t call them, so we just figured out you have to play through it,” said Joens, who enters Tuesday’s game at Kansas as the Big 12’s top scorer at 21.1 points per game. “Someone usually ended up hurt, or crying.”

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

There was a method to the mayhem — and it’s evident in Joens’ hard-nosed approach to the game. The 6-foot guard from Iowa City scored the final four points in a 63-59 win over Oklahoma on Feb. 8 after dislocating her shoulder. Joens consistently draws the opponent’s top defender, sometimes more than one. One of the Big 12’s best all-around players always comes out smiling after wincing.

“You just have to see what the teams are going to do,” Joens said. “A lot of them are sending double teams, so we have to work around that. My teammates are doing a great job of moving and getting open so I don’t have to go against double teams. I can kick it out and they can knock down shots.”

Besides leading the league in scoring, Joens ranks fourth in rebounds (10.7 per game) and fourth in free throw shooting (81.7%). She has attempted the most free throws (218) in the Big 12.

“Competes, skilled, wants to win. Tougher than tough,” said Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly, joking that Joens could play special teams for the Iowa State football team. “Just the kind of kid you love to be around, love to coach and love to play with.”

Joens was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school and served as a captain on USA Basketball’s under-18 team that won gold in the 2018 FIBA Americas Women’s Championship. She also earned an invitation to the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic in 2018 and last season was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Joens has found the perfect fit in Fennelly’s program. Her younger sister, Aubrey, a senior at Iowa City High, will join her next season in Ames.

“Obviously, growing up (in Iowa City), you go to the games so you kind of cheer for Iowa and want to play for them,” Joens said. “But when I got recruited here, it was just like when I came on my visit, I just knew. This is the place I could see myself for four years.”

Fennelly said Joens’s versatility and ability to take over a game is similar to that of former star Bridget Carleton, who graduated last season as the program’s second all-time leading scorer.

“Obviously you run a risk of saying you’re the next someone,” Fennelly said. “And I said, ‘We want you to be the first Ashley Joens, but here’s an example of where you can get to.’ We showed her Bridget’s freshman numbers. Her freshman numbers were eerily the same. They both have the ability to find ways to impact the game and they have a basketball IQ and the intangible things.”

Joens showcased all of those skills last Saturday as the Cyclones (16-11, 8-8 Big 12) tried to avert an NCAA Tournament resume-denting fourth straight loss at home against West Virginia. She scored 29 points, including 12 of Iowa State’s 14 in the fourth quarter, in a 61-58 comeback win.

Fortunately — unlike her whistle-free duels with her four sisters — fouls were called. Joens drilled all eight of her free throws in the final quarter to cement the victory.

“She knows how to play the game,” Mountaineers coach Mike Carey said. “I mean, she wasn’t doing anything but driving, stepping through, ball faking, all that stuff. She (still) got us off of our feet.”

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25