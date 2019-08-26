FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Isinbayeva calls for IAAF to lift Russia’s ban for worlds

 
MOSCOW (AP) — Former Olympic pole vault champion and current International Olympic Committee member Yelena Isinbayeva has called on the IAAF to lift Russia’s ban from international track and field in time for the world championships next month.

Russia has been suspended since 2015 over widespread doping, though the IAAF allows dozens of Russians to compete as neutrals.

In comments to Russian state news agency Tass, Isinbayeva says the IAAF “definitely” should reinstated Russia because “the criteria, the road-map points, which the (Russian) federation was issued have been completed.”

The IAAF has expressed concern Russia could be backsliding on earlier commitments, such as enforcing bans on coaches involved with doping. IAAF President Sebastian Coe told The Associated Press on Sunday that Russia could “technically” be reinstated for the world championships in Qatar.

Isinbayeva won the 2004 and 2008 Olympic titles but missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because of the ban on the Russian team, before joining the IOC.

